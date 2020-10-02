On Friday night, Oct. 2, it was another home game for the Huskies, and another overtime thriller as Wahpeton took down the Valley City Hi-Liners 34-32 to secure their first win since the 2018 season.
Wahpeton started down 6-0 in the first and immediately came back down the field and scored a touchdown while converting the two-point conversion. At halftime, the Huskies were up 8-6 getting big stops left and right throughout the first half on defense.
Fast forward to the fourth quarter as Valley City’s Max Fehr gets a 58-yard touchdowns to put Valley City ahead 14-8 with 6:21 left in the game. Junior quarterback Blake Schafer and sophomore running back Beau Arenstein came up massive on the last drive of regulation for the Huskies. Arenstein had a handful of big runs which helped him total over 100 yards rushing on the day. Schafer ran the ball in from six yards out to tie the game at 14 with one minute left.
The Hi-Liners offense went down the field and got within scoring range and couldn’t convert on 4th down.
Overtime was a shootout as both teams got touchdowns on three of their four possessions in overtime. The Huskies had a chance to win it in the first and third overtime on the two-point conversion but could not execute. The defense made some big stops on their own like in the second overtime where they stuffed the Hi-Liners offense on a 4th & 1 play that would have won the game for Valley City.
The 4th overtime comes around and Schafer throws a time to Colin Samuels, who hauled in three touchdowns total on the game. The Huskies converted a two-point conversion with Schafer throwing to Caden Kappes to convert the two-point play.
Huskies were up 34-26 looking for another stop on defense and that’s what they got. After the Hi-Liners converted a 4th and 11 play, the Huskies stopped the Hi-Liners offense once again, but this time on the two-point conversion to seal the win for the Huskies. Head coach Wade Gilbertson could not be more proud of his team.
“We had great practices all week, our kids were focused all week, we were not complacent at practice all week and we preached that to our kids,” Gilbertson said. “I thought Beau Arenstein gave us a little bit of a piggy back ride,” referencing the monster game that the running back had for this Huskies team. “This kid ran harder than I’ve ever seen anyone from Wahpeton High School run in a long time.”
Arnstein took a while to get going to start the season but he came through for the Huskies when they needed him most.
“I struggled during the beginning of the season, but it feels good to finally get all of those yards,” he said.
This team is young, poised and determined in late game situations. We have seen it multiple times this season.
They move to 1-1 in the conference and play at Kindred on Friday, Oct. 9. Coach Gilbertson claims that their three remaining games on the season are winnable. they finally got the first one. They are going to enjoy this one as they finally got over the hump. They will be on a mission for the next three weeks.
