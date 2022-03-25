The messy middle ground has arrived

North Dakota State College of Science baseball players take matters into their own hands, shoveling snow at John Randall Field in Wahpeton to expedite the drying process on their home playing surface. NDSCS recently returned from its spring trip in Tucson, Ariz., welcomed home by temperatures in the mid 30s and high winds.
Nestled at a particularly low level in Chahinkapa Park, John Randall Field in Wahpeton has some significant melting to do before cleats can hit the ground. The North Dakota State College of Science baseball team started the cleanup process Tuesday, March 22, grabbing their shovels and removing snow from the spacious outfield grass.
NDSCS was originally scheduled to play its home opener Saturday vs. Lake Region State College. That game has been moved to Monday at either 2 or 3 p.m. The time reflects the spring sports season as a whole, a fluid operation yet to be determined. There’s nothing quite like the sting of your knuckles when you saw off a fastball with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s. That’s the yearly reality for baseball and softball players in the Twin Towns Area.
Luckily for the NDSCS baseball and softball teams, the school sent them on spring trips to Arizona and Kansas to shake off the rust. While the baseball team is experiencing scheduling delays, softball is a full go for its home opener Saturday vs. Lake Region. The doubleheader matchup begins at 1 p.m.
Grab your mittens, a brat and some sauerkraut, because spring sports have arrived ... even if spring hasn’t. Daily News will have full coverage of Saturday’s softball tilt in Tuesday’s sports section.
