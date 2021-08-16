Thiel the power

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Fight fans flocked to Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, Aug. 14, to experience a rare taste of mixed martial arts in the Fargo/Moorhead area. The fight card started 90 minutes late, the air conditioning wasn’t on and a singular line stretched around the building. The capacity crowd didn’t seem to care, as roars of excitement filled the venue at North Star Combat 16, a promotion run by president and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar.
One of the fighters in action was former Wahpeton wrestler Chris Thiel, an Eastern Dakota Conference letterwinner. His family and friends came in droves, filling up cageside tables and several rows of general admission seats for the Academy of Combat Arts prodigy.
“I felt pretty anxious all week, but today it kind of mellowed out and I’m just ready to go. I just tried to relax as much as I could, take it easy — no distractions,” Thiel said before the fights. “I appreciate everyone that’s been supporting me the whole time. They supported me in high school and it’s really cool they’ve continued to do that.”
Thiel (1-0) dominated in a 30-26 unanimous decision over Chris Clark (2-1) in the light heavyweight division. Thiel emptied the tank in the opening two rounds with ground strikes and weathered huge power shots to the head and body in round three to earn the win. After Clark connected on a sweeping left hook to the ear hole with just over one minute remaining in the fight, Thiel secured a double-leg takedown and finished the fight in full mount.
“I wasn’t dazed, I wasn’t seeing stars or anything so I felt good at that point,” Thiel said. “His power didn’t feel that heavy. I think the fact that I was gassed out made it look a little worse than it was.”
Early in the first round, Thiel pushed Clark into the cage and unleashed a flurry of uppercuts with his right hand while controlling Clark’s head with his left. When Clark scrambled, Thiel tagged him with a straight left, before picking him up and slamming him flat on his back. Thiel spent the final two minutes raining down on Clark with an unanswered ground-and-pound attack.
Thiel emerged from the round noticeably tired, while Clark survived by covering up and saving his energy.
“Controlling him on the bottom, using my hips took a lot of energy,” Thiel said. “His hips are going the whole time, I’m still moving, it doesn’t look like I’m doing a whole lot but I really am. Throwing all those big punches takes a lot out of you.”
Clark’s inability to stuff the takedown favored Thiel again in round two. He shot for the legs, sliding down to Clark’s ankles and tripping him to the ground. Clark wrapped his grizzly bear arms around Thiel’s head, but he slipped out and postured up for a second slate of ground strikes. Clark battered Thiel's lead leg with thigh kicks and shifted his mouth guard around with sharp punches when he was able to fight from his feet.
“I was very happy with my striking up top. I know I have to work my ground game that much more, defense anyway, and also sharpen up the cardio that much more. We gave the crowd what they wanted, that's for sure,” Clark said.
Thiel was a sitting duck when he came out of his corner for the final round. He opted to stand directly inside Clark’s range and became a punching bag for the 205-pound slugger. Clark softened him up with a series of short rights, before landing a giant left hook that sent Thiel bouncing off the fence. Thiel bit down on his mouthpiece, but was clearly in survival mode without the stamina to move freely in the cage.
“He’s fought a couple times so he’s got that up on me. Being in the cage and throwing hard in practice is a whole different ball game, because obviously you never throw as hard as you can. I think that caught me off guard a little bit with his striking,” Thiel said. “My conditioning isn’t quite where I want it to be. It’s my first fight so I didn’t quite know the difference between wrestling conditioning and MMA conditioning.”
Clark aimed one last hook at the jaw, but Thiel managed to deflect that with his glove and shoot the legs for a crucial takedown. Clark and his corner pleaded with the referee to stand the fighters up with one minute remaining, but Thiel stayed busy with soft strikes to the body. When Clark tried to buck him off, Thiel flattened out and kept him on his back as the horn sounded.
Bonnar had high praise for Thiel following his unanimous decision win. The UFC legend was notably impressed with his toughness in the latter rounds.
“I gotta hand it to you, in that third round, he was lighting you up like a Christmas tree,” Bonnar said. “You can take a punch. You were able to stay composed, get the takedown and get the win.”
If Thiel’s toughness is any indicator, he’ll be fighting again very soon. He seemed to relish the punches that swelled his right eye shut in the final moments of his first fight.
“Pain is no big deal, it’s only temporary,” Thiel said after the win.
Clark vowed to return to NSC in either September or December when the promotion hosts fights at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, Minnesota. He’s now 2-1, with wins by technical knockout and split decision.
The other Twin Towns Area fighter in action was Trenton Nelson. His head was not on a swivel Saturday night, it was on the mat. However, the Breckenridge-based grappler showed plus wrestling skills for the second time. He closed the distance and landed a takedown despite hearing some sweet chin music, pressing an undefeated Thomas Dirckz against the cage. Dirckz used the cage to find his feet and stumbled Nelson with a left jab before dropping him moments later as the referee stopped the fight.
Nelson has outwrestled his competition twice, scoring the only takedowns in both matches. Striking will be an area to address if he intends to enter the arena again, as he’s suffered two knockdowns via punches in his pair of losses.
Nick Benoit set a new NSC record in the super heavyweight fight for fastest knockout. He slumped Nick Joramo in four seconds, sprinting across the cage and connecting with one superman punch to end it.
