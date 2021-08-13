Thiel to fight in West Fargo at North Star Combat 16

Stephan “The American Psycho” Bonnar is best known for his “Fight of the Decade” vs. Forrest Griffin in the UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter” on Spike TV in 2005. Much has changed for the UFC and Bonnar, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee, since that memorable brawl. The company has become a multi-billion dollar pay per view giant, while Bonnar has become president of his own fighting promotion — North Star Combat.
Former Wahpeton High School wrestling standout Chris Thiel will make his mixed martial arts debut on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo, North Dakota at North Star Combat 16. He squares up against Chris Clark (2-0), of Bagley, Minnesota, in a light heavyweight bout scheduled for three five-minute rounds.
NSC hosts fights across the nation, including in Walker, Minnesota. Several Twin Towns Area fighters have competed for the promotion, including Trenton Nelson, Dennis Booke and Wyatt Meyer. Nelson will also fight on Saturday for the second time in his career. He previously survived an early knockdown at NSC 12 in 2019 to finish the fight, losing by unanimous decision at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
Saturday's lineup is highlighted by a welterweight title fight between former UFC and Bellator fighter Daniel "The Anvil" Stittgen and veteran brawler Tat "Mean Bean" Romero, who enters the bout with a five-fight win streak and a 29-6 record. Stittgen is 12-7 and is no stranger to high profile fights, having faced Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC 143 in 2012 — although he suffered a knockout via headkick late in the first round.
Romero, 41, and Stittgen, 40, are the only fighters competing for a belt at NSC 16. Other notable figures promoting the fights are former Olympian and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and NBA sharpshooter Dale Ellis. As of press time, there were less than 80 tickets remaining for the event. The fight card is subject to change, but currently lists 10 scheduled bouts.
