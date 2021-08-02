Thiel wins in Wisconsin

Jacob Thiel (center) is pictured in this 2017 photo with his parents Scott and Rhonda (left) and his brothers, Tanner and Chris. Jacob and Chris are teammates at the Academy of Combat Arts and former Wahpeton Wrestling standouts. 

Wahpeton native and mixed martial arts athlete Jacob Thiel competed at Warrior Games 10 in Ashland, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 31. He emerged victorious by rear naked choke at the 1:35 mark of round one in the bantamweight division. Thiel trains at The Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo.

