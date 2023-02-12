Third-period collapse costs Blades in 4-3 loss

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (1-21) were headed to their second win of the season Saturday, Feb. 11, vs. Lake of the Woods (5-17), before letting up three goals in the opening 4:37 of the third period — two of them within 90 seconds — losing a heartbreaker by a score of 4-3.
In a chippy game that saw multiple players from both teams shoved head first into the boards, the Blades panicked to begin the final frame, passing the puck to the Bears for easy looks at the net that left senior goaltender Andrew Withuski on an island.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton settled down and got one last chance in the form of a 5-on-3 advantage with 1:15 remaining. The Blades nearly stuffed the net, and a scrum ensued as they poked away at the goaltender, resulting in a Bears player being sent to the penalty box. Withuski was pulled from the net in favor of an extra skater, but the Blades couldn't convert as time ticked away.
Withuski was excellent in period one, holding the Bears scoreless despite two power plays and 16 shots on goal. The goaltender raced out dangerously deep into his own zone, flipping the puck away from a skater and into opposing ice. Withuski took calculated risks on multiple occasions to protect the lead.
In comparison, Breckenridge-Wahpeton had nine shots on goal in the first period, netting the only score when Jace Johanson buried the biscuit on a shot coming out of a faceoff. Johanson did the "Griddy" toward his home bench in celebration.
Period two was highlighted by goals for Jack Rittenour and Josiah Breuer. The latter squeezed a shot between a crowd of bodies, celebrating in style as a large group of Wahpeton students pounded on the glass.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton was in total control over the first 34 minutes, but the chaotic sequence to begin the third period marred an otherwise stellar performance. The Blades continue to score at an increasing rate. After scoring 15 goals across the the first 17 games of the season, the Blades have registered 16 during the last six contests.
Withuski closed Saturday's loss with 25 saves. Oren Wenell-Jack recorded 20 for the Bears. Breckenridge-Wahpeton plays Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Morris-Benson Area, Minnesota, before closing out the home schedule with a 5 p.m. puck drop Thursday, Feb. 16, vs. Prairie Centre.
