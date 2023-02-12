Third-period collapse costs Blades in 4-3 loss
Teammates surround B-W Blades junior Josiah Breuer following his second-period goal vs. Lake of the Woods

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Lake of the Woods (4), Breckenridge-Wahpeton (3)

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (1-21) were headed to their second win of the season Saturday, Feb. 11, vs. Lake of the Woods (5-17), before letting up three goals in the opening 4:37 of the third period — two of them within 90 seconds — losing a heartbreaker by a score of 4-3. 

In a chippy game that saw multiple players from both teams shoved head first into the boards, the Blades panicked to begin the final frame, passing the puck to the Bears for easy looks at the net that left senior goaltender Andrew Withuski on an island.

Blades goalie Andrew Withuski has been seeing less shots lately, as the Breckenridge-Wahpeton defense continues to improve.
Josiah Breuer looks directly at a group of Wahpeton High School peers as he celebrates a goal at Stern Sports Arena.
Jack Rittenour (left) makes his way toward the puck in the Bears zone. 


