This isn't Sparta

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. — The Wildcats and the Spartans proved to be fitting mascots for two tough and gritty Division III Junior College programs. North Dakota State College of Science and Minnesota State Community & Technical College gave fans a gladiator’s performance Saturday, Sept. 11, as NDSCS held on for a 34-28 road victory.
“It’s just about fighting and finishing. They want what we want,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “I told them, ‘They’re going to try and come take it from us.’ I’m just so proud of our team and the way they kept working, grinding and finishing. These guys will take any challenge. We’ll play against all of ‘em.”
Like the movie “300,” the Spartans (2-1) battled to the end behind 331 passing yards and three touchdowns from Nate Hayden, before succumbing to the No. 4-ranked, undefeated Wildcats (3-0). Tensions were so high in the contest that a postgame tussle spilled over between both sidelines, indicative of a high-intensity, emotional 60 minutes of football.
“It was everything that we thought, as coaches, it was billed to be,” Issendorf said. “M-State is a good football team. Hal Mumme, the Godfather of the air raid (offense), was on their sideline. Hayden had 300 yards, but I tell you what, we got after him.”
NDSCS’ first drive seemed stuck in the mud, before T.J. Owens uncorked a deep completion to a diving Demetrius Coleman on 3rd-and-10. Owens and the Wildcats struck first when Owens scored from two yards out on a designed run.
M-State marched down the field late in quarter one when NDSCS accrued three penalties on a single play — encroachment, pass interference and a personal foul. Hayden targeted his slot receiver at the 10-yard line, but the football was deflected high in the air. The Spartan wideout traced it to the endzone, but the ball fell right between his arms for an incompletion.
M-State had no answer for former Gatorade High School Player of the Year Graedyn Buell. The quarterback scrambled left, double-pumped and bolted for a diving touchdown at the pylon with five seconds left in the first half. Just when it appeared NDSCS had all the momentum, A.J. Conteh took the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to the house on a squib kick gone wrong, tying the score at 14-14.
“We squibbed it, then it kind of took a goofy bounce. I think everybody got excited and converged on the ball which allowed their guy to run it back,” Issendorf said.
NDSCS punter Nikolas Hunchak was an x-factor. With the game tied 14-14 early in quarter three, the freshman from Saskatoon, Canada, fielded a high snap with his back to the Wildcats’ end zone. He abandoned the punt and dumped a pass off to Jaderian Johnson who ran 81 yards for a touchdown.
“Nik’s a little bit older, he’s like 23 years old, he keeps his calm and he’s an athlete, too,” Issendorf said. “Jedarian was smart enough to get out on a route and he’s got some big paws and some ‘scoots’ to make that play for us.”
Hayden’s prolific passing attack included a 60-yard strike to Jallah Zeze which tied the game, 20-20, with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter. Manny Garcia stepped up on special teams for NDSCS, blocking the PAT to deny the Spartans their first lead of the day.
Buell put the ‘Cats on top again to start the fourth quarter, buying time and shedding an arm tackle on a five-yard touchdown pass to Marselio Mendez near the goal post. Mendez hauled in two receiving scores, continuing his great red zone rapport with Buell.
“I thought Graedyn made some good reads. He’s a state champion, he knows how to get it done,” Issendorf said. “He’s calm, nothing rattles him. I went in the huddle one time, we were trying to draw them offsides and we jumped. Of course I said something in the huddle and he turned to me and said, ‘Coach, we’ll be fine,’ and that’s how we should react.”
Tavion Wells came down with a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone on a deep fade route, setting NDSCS up at its own 25 with a touchback.
“I thought Tavion made some phenomenal football plays. You’re talking about an undersized guy that’s not afraid to go up against the giants,” Issendorf said.
M-State would stop the ‘Cats and regain possession, eventually scoring on a short touchdown pass. The Spartans opted to go for two, but Sylvester Ware IV hogtied Hayden for his second sack of the game, protecting a 27-26 NDSCS lead with 6:32 remaining in the game.
Buell went deep down the right sidelines to Mendez for an insurance touchdown that put NDSCS up 34-26 with only 4:30 remaining.
NDSCS needed a clean punt and a defensive stop to put the game away with just over one minute remaining, however, Hunchak watched the snap fly over his head and kicked it out of the end zone for a safety. The Wildcat secondary blanketed Hayden’s weapons on a tense final drive, walking off the field with a 3-0 record.
“We knew they were going to make explosive plays and we were gonna sell out to what we’re doing,” Issendorf said. “Our guys caught their second wind about the middle of that fourth quarter. The offense sustained a drive and allowed our defense to catch its breath. I was just happy with the outcome today. We don’t worry about tomorrow. We’ll flip the page to Itasca and try to be 1-0 again.”
No. 4 NDSCS is back in business Saturday, Sept. 18 at home vs. No. 3 Itasca, Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
