Daniel Erlandson continued to dominate the start of his junior campaign on Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Barnesville Invitational.
Once again in a loaded 220-pound bracket, Erlandson entered the tourney with the third seed. The standout grappler started the tourney with a bang, pinning his opponent from Fargo South. He followed it up by taking on Truman Werremeyer, the No. 2-ranked wrestler in North Dakota out of Fargo Davies. Following a scoreless opening period, Erlandson pinned his foe 42 seconds into the second period. It was the 75th win of his career.
“(Erlandson’s) starting to take control of matches on his own,” Breckenridge coach Tom Haire said. “In the past years because he was young he looked to the corner a lot for advice and what to do. Now he’s just going out there and taking on his opponent on his own and it’s showing.”
The milestone victory sent Erlandson to the title round, where he matched up against Isaiah Gates, the top-ranked heavyweight wrestler in North Dakota out of Fargo South. Erlandson notched his third pin of the weekend in the second period.
“(Erlandson) knows what he needs to do in any given match against any given opponent,” Haire said. “To pull out not only wins, but pins against two highly-ranked guys in the state of North Dakota is just incredible.”
Another Cowboy competing in a competitive weight class was Aidan Ruddy. The sophomore won his opening match by a 13-5 major decision and was pinned by David Platt from Hibbing, Minnesota, in the semis. Platt placed in the Class AA Minnesota State Tournament last season.
“(Ruddy) wrestled a good match and the kid caught him in a move,” Haire said. “Aidan took it in stride and anytime he has a match like that he looks to how he can improve or what happened to prevent that from happening again.”
Ruddy turned in a solid effort in the third-place match, but lost by a 7-4 decision to take fourth at 145 pounds.
“In his third-place match he wrestled a section opponent he’s wrestled before,” Haire said. “He just made some small mistakes that prevented him from the win.”
Due to an illness lingering in the wrestling room, Bryant Hasse was the only other Breck wrestler taking part in the varsity portion of the tournament. The junior was pinned in both of his matches.
“(Hasse’s) coming off a week of illness and wanted to wrestle this weekend,” Haire said. “You could see it that he doesn’t quite have his strength back yet. He just needs to put in those full weeks of practice and he’ll be up and going.”
In the junior varsity division, Matt Noll pinned all four of his opponents to win the tournament. Alex Martel and Jake Haire each finished fourth.
Next up for Breck is a 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 triangular in Wahpeton against the Huskies and the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs.
“In this day and age kids know each other a lot better. They’re friends off the mat, but that doesn’t take away from the competitiveness that night where you want to beat your opponent,” Haire said. “It should be a fun match. We’re hoping to get those guys healthy and if that’s the case it should be a good dual.”
The match everybody’s hoping to see is between Erlandson and Wahpeton’s Josh Krump.
“That’ll be the big one. want to see it happen and I know Daniel wants to see it happen, but as a coach it’ll come down to those last couple matches,” Haire said. “If I have to bump Daniel around to get a win for the team, I’ll do that. If it’s in hand one way or the other, then we’ll make it happen.”
