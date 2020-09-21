Three ways to fix the Minnesota Vikings offense

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Indianapolis Colts 28-11 as their offense looked absolutely miserable. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions and passed for just 113 yards. The Vikings have lost their way on offense and there are three ways to fix how awful this offense has played in the first two games of this season.
Run the ball more:
Last season, offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski did a great job of creating an offense that would help the Minnesota Vikings succeed in big games and take the weight of a big game off of Kirk Cousins shoulders. When Dalvin Cook had 20 carries or more last season, the Vikings went 6-2 and fell to only the Packers and Chiefs in one possession games.
Kirk Cousins is good enough to keep defenses guessing when you raise Dalvin Cook's workload. This offense needs to control the pace of the game and take a page out of the Tennessee Titans' playbook and work on feeding Dalvin Cook the football.
Cut down Kirk Cousins passing attempts:
Raising Dalvin Cook's workload means cutting back Kirk Cousins' passing attempts per game. When Cousins attempted fewer than 30 passes a game last season, the Vikings went 7-1, losing to only the 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Yes, the Vikings attempted less than 30 passes in each of their first two games, but that was with a decreased workload by Dalvin Cook as he's averaged 13 carries a game in the first two games of this season.
Utilizing receivers is a must:
This past offseason, the Vikings lost Stefon Diggs, who was a top two receiver on the Vikings throughout his career. Minnesota drafted Justin Jefferson out of LSU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The team thinks that Jefferson can be that key piece to fill Diggs role, but it may take some time for him to develop into the star that he will end up being. Utilizing tight end Kyle Rudolph will help Cousins in the long run.
Rudolph's ability to be a reliable checkdown option for Cousins when he does not have an option deep. Rudolph has not been the tight end like he was in years past, but he can be someone that can be utilized in this offense under Gary Kubiak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.