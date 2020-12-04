Timberwolves' Beasley likely to be suspended

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested in October for fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence. According to Timberwolves beat writer Dane Moore, Beasley will likely be facing punishment for his actions. Beasley declined to speak about the matter at the team’s media day, saying “It’s a legal issue.”
Beasley had his qualifying offer with the Timberwolves extended. He played for the Timberwolves in 14 games last season, scoring over 20 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. Beasley contributed a good amount last season before the season was cut short due to the pandemic. It will be a big loss for the Timberwolves if he misses any time with the addition of D’Angelo Russell and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Anthony Edwards.
