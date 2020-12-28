Time to start bandwagoning the Gophers?

It was a Christmas miracle it seemed when Minnesota defeated No. 3 Iowa on Christmas day 102-95. Minnesota just got blown out by Illinois and it seemed like they were going to be in for a long Big Ten season. Minnesota is currently 7-1 (as of Sunday, Dec. 27) and is just coming off one of the program’s biggest wins in recent memory.
Minnesota is currently playing in the best conference in college basketball this season. They will be playing tough teams like Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State throughout the entirety of the season. They will have to rely on veteran leadership, just like most teams do, to get through some of their tough conference games coming up. There are currently nine ranked teams in the Big Ten, and all of them are off to at least a 6-2 start. Minnesota will most likely be in the NCAA Tournament this upcoming season, pending how they fare in their conference games. Minnesota is a fun, exciting team who has been overshadowed in the Big Ten by power houses like Michigan State. Michigan has been to a couple of National Championship games throughout the last decade, Ohio State has produced a good draft pool and Illinois has a rich history in their program.
Minnesota has a great player in the making in Marcus Carr. He is averaging 24.6 points and seven assists per game. In important conference and tournament games, teams typically win off of great guard play. Carr is amid the top players of the Big Ten and is currently the highest scoring guard in the conference. Luke Garza is the only player I would put ahead of him, as he is one of the favorites to win the National Player of the Year. Carr is a transfer from Pittsburgh and has completely rejuvenated his career under Head Coach Richard Pitino. Carr is one of a handful of transfers who have taken advantage of their time at Minnesota. Drake transfer Liam Robbins is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Utah transfer Both Gach is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds per game. These transfers have done really well and have surprised many during the circumstances of the pandemic. This Gophers team has just three freshmen. They will be looking to turn around their programs’ history and start something new with this group of players.
Minnesota plays three ranked teams this week. They play No. 17 Michigan State, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 25 Ohio State. The Gophers are in for some exciting basketball throughout the rest of the season. This week would be a good time to tune in and watch some great Big Ten basketball.
