Tollefson named to Lions Class A All-Star team

Wahpeton Huskies' guard Tyler Tollefson was named to the Class A Lions All-Star team featuring the best seniors in North Dakota. Tollefson and the rest of the Class A Lions will take on the Class B team.
He was the second leading scorer in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) with 22.9 points per game. He was named to the North Dakota All-State second team and was named to the EDC All-Second team.
Tollefson will be the only player representing Wahpeton High School. The first game being held at Bismarck Legacy High School Monday July, 12 with the next game on Tuesday, July 13 at West Fargo High School.
