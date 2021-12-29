Top 10 sports stories of 2021

What a year for Breckenridge-Wahpeton sports. Section, subdistrict and state championship teams emerged, lesser known sports like mixed martial arts and golf shined in the spotlight, and many advancements were made in covering the talent in our area. As we embark on another trip around the sun, 2021 presents a major challenge for 2022 when it comes to matching its success in sporting.
2018 Wahpeton High School graduate Chris Thiel dominated Chris Clark in a 30-27 unanimous decision at Veterans Memorial Arena in Fargo, North Dakota. The North Star Combat 16 event was run by NSC President Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Famer who threw fists in the Fight of the Year vs. Forrest Griffin on the "The Ultimate Fighter" finale in 2005. Lipp, who grew up in Breckenridge and participated in gymnastics and track and field, defeated Anabel Kelly in a 29-28 unanimous decision at Captains Fight Club 1 at Avalon Events Center in Fargo. Thiel hasn't fought since, Lipp improved to 2-0 with another victory in Omaha, Nebraska.
David Comings Jr. was instrumental in ending a 10-year winless streak for Wahpeton Tennis, earning him consecutive trips to the All-Eastern Dakota Conference Team as a junior and senior. The honor was an unprecedented step forward for a Huskies program slowly making upward progress on the courts.
Breaking a record is always an accomplishment, but sports is truly about competing against yourself to improve on personal-best achievements. Sydni Roberts did just that, breaking her own Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team record three times in the backstroke, qualifying for the Eastern Dakota Conference meet.
The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team stumbled to start the year, but caught fire down the stretch to earn its first NJCAA National Tournament berth since 2014. Most notably, the Wildcats roared back from down 0-2 to defeat Central Community College in the Northwest Plains District Championship at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.
No. 4-seeded Breckenridge went on the road and destroyed the No. 4-overall team in Minnesota Class 1A Football, stunning Otter Tail Central, Minnesota, 26-8 to advance to the Section 6A Championship game. OTC was a sparkling 9-0, but Cameron Nieto gashed them on the ground for 247 yards and four scores, while the Cowboy defense held strong in the biggest upset in program history.
After winning just one game in its past two seasons, the Wahpeton Huskies Football program finished 5-5 behind a 39-touchdown season from quarterback Blake Schafer and his array of offensive weapons including Caden Kappes, Beau Arenstein, Colin Samuels, Tori Uhlich and Treyton Mauch. After falling 49-42 in an incredible shootout with Fargo North to wrap up the regular season, North ended Wahpeton's run in the first round of playoffs.
Plays at the plate, cleats to the face and a coach ejection — the North Dakota Class A State Baseball Championship lived up to the hype. Wahpeton Post 20 took home the title in a clash of No. 1 seeds, defeating the Jamestown Eagles by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Jack Brown Stadium.
3. Anaka Lysne sweeps prestigious golf awards
Anaka Lysne guided the Wahpeton golf team to a sixth-place finish at the North Dakota Class A State Tournament, culminating in a fourth-place individual finish and Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete honors. Lysne was also named Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year after recording three medalist finishes and a sub-79 average round to lead the EDC.
2. NDSCS football earns highest ranking since 1999
The No. 2-ranked North Dakota State College of Science football team (8-0) remained undefeated heading into playoffs with its highest ranking since 1999. The Wildcats defeated Mesabi Range College Saturday, Oct. 16 by a score of 37-13 to complete a perfect regular season in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play. NDSCS lost its second round playoff game to Minnesota State Community and Technical College, finishing 9-1 and ranked No. 4 nationally.
1. Breckenridge volleyball ends 40-year state tourney drought
“Never settle,” that was Breckenridge’s motto all season long. That fighting spirit lifted the Cowgirls to their first Minnesota State Volleyball Tournament berth in over 40 years, with a 3-2 triumph over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Section 6A Championship.
“This comes from determination. Victoria Undem, Addie Twidwell, Lauren Beyer, Ana Erickson … determined,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “Every single player is an asset. We don’t have only one or two who stick out, we have nine or 10 girls that do their job. We’re a good defensive team, we’re a good offensive team, we’re an all-around solid team, not a one-man show.”
Breckenridge fell in the consolation championship of the state tournament, going 1-2 in a memorable trip to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
