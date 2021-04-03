The 2020-21 winter sports season was an exciting one. The Daily News has reported on some tremendous athletes since the winter sports season started. From record breaking nights to state championships, here are the Daily News's top 10 high school varsity athletes:
10. Matt Noll: Noll was a dominant wrestler throughout the regular season for the Breckenridge Cowboys. He finished with a regular season record of 17-6 and made the super sections this past season. Noll was one of the best wrestlers for his weight class and he had impressive wins this season. Noll won his first 12 matches, and could be in line for a state tournament appearance down the road.
9. Grace Conzemius: She broke the Breckenridge Cowgirls' school record for career rebounds with 664. She also set the single-season rebounding record for the Cowgirls. The Cowgirls were much better with Conzemius on the floor. Held and Conzemius will be deeply missed next season as they are both on the hunt for college teams next season.
8. Anthony Conzemius: The 6'7" forward was a lethal paint presence this season for the Cowboys basketball team. Conzemius and teammate Jonah Christensen were a strong front-court presence. Conzemius was one of 10 returning seniors for this past season. He will be playing basketball at the University of Jamestown next season. He and the rest of the senior class will be missed.
7. Jude Held: Held averaged over 15 points per game this season and was one of the most important on-court leaders for the Cowgirls basketball team. She led them to the Section 8AA quarterfinals as a No. 6 seed and ran the backcourt for the most part this season. Held is one player with major potential to play in college next season as she is a graduating senior in May 2021.
6. Jonah Christensen: Christensen had multiple games with at least 10 points or 10 rebounds for the Cowboys basketball team. Christensen and Conzemius were arguably one of the best front court pieces in the conference. Christensen's development was crucial as he was of the best at getting offensive rebounds this season. Christensen, along with the rest of the senior class will be missed next season.
5. Cooper Yaggie: Yaggie surpassed 1000 career points, becoming the seventh Cowboy to do so in program history. He, just like Conzemius and Christensen, was a Heart O'Lakes All-conference honorable mention. Yaggie averaged over 19 points per game this season and was one of the most dynamic guards on the Cowboys this season. Yaggie will be missed next season as a graduating senior as he will be looking to play football in college in the fall.
4. Dez Munezero: I don't think there was a more dynamic player on the both ends of the floor like there was with the Wahpeton Huskies' guard. Munezero was the only player in the conference to average three steals per game. He also ranked in the top 10 for scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He shot 41.9 percent from three-point range and developed great on-court chemistry with his teammates.
3. Tyler Tollefson: This was one of the best seasons by a Wahpeton basketball player in recent memory. Tollefson had a career year averaging 22.9 points and earning an all-conference and second team all-state selection. Tollefson broke the Huskies' single-game three-point record (10) and the single season three-point record (84). Tollefson will be one of five starters for the Huskies who will be missed next season as a graduating seniors.
2. Daniel Erlandson: He was definitely an all-around talent to the wrestling program for the Cowboys. Erlandson showed out with a 27-2 record and a Minnesota state championship appearance. Erlandson had three state championship tournament appearances in his three years at the varsity level. Erlandson set the standard for the program in the future and will be a big loss for the program next season.
1. Josh Krump: There's no question that he should be on the top of this list. His state championship and undefeated record are two things that stand out from this season. The Huskies' Krump has been the only state champion out of both Wahpeton and Breckenridge high schools this year. He finished the regular season 11-0 and went into the North Dakota state tournament for the Huskies as the No. 1 overall seed for his weight class.
This was a very deep list to go through for athletes in the winter for both Wahpeton and Breckenridge high schools. Some honorable mentions worth noting are Carcie Materi and Jared Aamold. Materi broke the Cowgirls' single-game three-point record and tied the single-game points record. Aamold kept the BW Blades in many games this season with multiple games with at least 50 saves.
Spring sports season should be entertaining with all spring sports starting this month. Look for our spring preview section for previews on each sports team coming out this month.
