T
Trey Lance has been quite a popular name in Bison country for the last couple of seasons. His NFL draft stock has been one of the most fascinating things that we’ve experienced over the last two seasons. Lance threw for 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in his lone season as a starter in 2019. He led the NDSU Bison to the Division I FCS (Football Championship Series) National Championship. Lance is supposed to be projected to land in the early first round, but could fall based on how teams draft around their current quarterbacks. Here are the top five first for Lance on where he may land this upcoming season.
5. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft. Picking Lance at No. 4 could be a great option for the team. They will have Matt Ryan’s successor once he is a unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. One team that was at Lance’s first workout last month and examined him closely was the Atlanta Falcons. Lance could be a great fit for Head Coach Arthur Smith, who helped Ryan Tannehill’s career when he was at Tennessee last season. Lance would have two star receivers in Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones if he took over the starting job anytime soon.
4. Denver Broncos
The Broncos are projected to go No. 9 in this year’s draft. Drew Lock has been a very iffy solution for them at quarterback. The second-round pick has not reached the high expectations that the organization has wanted him to reach over the last two seasons With John Elway stepping down as the general manager, there could be a new quarterback at the helm as soon as next year. Trey Lance is one of those quarterbacks who can help the quarterback room. His arm strength and mobility will be tremendous upgrades for the Broncos next season.
3. New England Patriots
The Patriots will be picking at No. 15 in this year’s draft. If Lance did slip, he would be a perfect fit for the Patriots. There’s not a better mentor for Lance to learn from then former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who is on the tail end of his career. Like Lance, Newton is a big, strong, mobile quarterback. Lance can learn how to take hits and make great decisions on the football field. Lance would also be under two great coaches, six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Belichick would have his quarterback for the future once Cam Newton is a free agent after the 2021 season.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers will pick at No. 4 in the first round. This wasn’t originally the 49ers pick, as they traded up to get this pick. They most likely already know who they are picking, but why wouldn’t Trey Lance be a perfect replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo? Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is looking for a strong, healthy quarterback who can take a hit and get back up. Garoppolo has missed 23 of the possible 48 games over the last three season. The 49ers would be ensured in the near future that they would have the best quarterback situation knowing that they would have a young, hungry quarterback who is ready to play now.
1. Washington Football Team
Washington is picking at No. 19 in the NFL Draft and with Alex Smith retiring, Ryan Fitzpatrick signing with the Football Team and Taylor Heinicke not being a sure option, this would be the best fit for Lance to step into. The Football Team is the best team from last season after coming off of a NFC Division Championship. They fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wildcard Round.
The Football team have the foundation to do the same thing again, with a strong pass rush and a good young weapons on the offensive end like Curtis Samuel and Terry Mclaurin. Lance can step in and raise the bar for the quarterback room. Fitzpatrick has been a part of nine different NFL teams and he has been a great presence for young quarterbacks over the years, most recently Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Lance can reach another level next season under Head Coach Ron Rivera and can start as soon as mis-season next season.
Monday, April 19 is Lance’s second workout in front of NFL scouts and coaches. There will be multiple teams looking looking for their star quarterback and confirming whether Lance is their guy before the 2021 NFL Draft April 29-May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.