Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Anything can happen during playoff baseball. That’s why a brief silence swept over John Randall Field when the No. 9 seed Fargo Jets put two runners on base with a pair of sharp hits vs. No. 1 Wahpeton in the first inning. Caden Hockert shoveled a ground ball to his second baseman Jack Rittenour for an inning-ending double play, as Wahpeton eliminated the threat and cruised to a 12-0 win in the second round of the East Region Tournament on Thursday, July 21.

Hockert had himself a massive day at the dish, finishing 3 for 3 with a double and six RBIs. Wahpeton tallied 11 hits and benefited from a wobbly Fargo pitching staff that beaned six batters and recorded just one strikeout in the game.



Tags

Load comments