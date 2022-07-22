Anything can happen during playoff baseball. That’s why a brief silence swept over John Randall Field when the No. 9 seed Fargo Jets put two runners on base with a pair of sharp hits vs. No. 1 Wahpeton in the first inning. Caden Hockert shoveled a ground ball to his second baseman Jack Rittenour for an inning-ending double play, as Wahpeton eliminated the threat and cruised to a 12-0 win in the second round of the East Region Tournament on Thursday, July 21.
Hockert had himself a massive day at the dish, finishing 3 for 3 with a double and six RBIs. Wahpeton tallied 11 hits and benefited from a wobbly Fargo pitching staff that beaned six batters and recorded just one strikeout in the game.
Caden Kappes was working through the Jets lineup early in the second inning, when some discomfort with his pitching hand prompted Head Coach Chris Kappes to make a change, calling Nick Zach to the mound with little time for the lefty to warm up. The North Dakota State College of Science commit walked his first two batters and allowed a single to the third. After loading the bases, Zach pumped the zone with high heat for a pair of strikeouts to escape the frame, ultimately settling down for five strikeouts across two innings.
Zach is rarely asked to hit, but did just that Thursday in a 2-for-2 performance. Nine different Post 20 players reached base, including a standout day from Gavin Schroeder, who batted 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Schroeder also secured the game’s final two outs, allowing one hit and drawing a pair of soft fly balls to the outfield.
Tori Uhlich and Josiah Hofman both scored two runs, while Uhlich swiped his 41st steal of the season and notched two RBIs. Riley Thimjon and Jayden King added one RBI each as Wahpeton improved to 33-2.
Post 20 played No. 5 Kindred at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a trip to the tournament championship awaiting the winner. Wahpeton twice beat Kindred by a single run in their latest meeting on July 6. Full tourney coverage runs Tuesday.
