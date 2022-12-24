Top Sports Stories of 2022

Editor’s note: 2022 was an incredible year for Twin Towns Area sports. Underdogs came through with upsets, record books were rewritten, and one athlete proved you’re never too old to chase your dreams. Below are the 10 stories I feel impacted the community most via shared enthusiasm, improbable outcomes and historical significance. Here’s a toast to another year spent right here in our little sports Mecca, Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
10.) Brommenschenkel blocks ‘em all
Bailee Brommenschenkel, a sophomore middle hitter, broke the North Dakota State College of Science record with 268 career blocks, topping the previous mark set by Chrissy Jacobs-Edwards (2001-02) by a single block in the final game of her career. Jacobs-Edwards was in attendance to pass the torch, making the feat that much sweeter. The Ada-Borup, Minnesota, product has since signed to continue her volleyball career at NCAA DII Minot State University.
9.) Johnson wears all-time kills crown
Abby Johnson spent five years in the varsity ranks, contributing from the start and eventually breaking the career kills record at Breckenridge High School. Johnson became the fifth Cowgirl to join the “1,000 Stat Club” with over 1,000 digs and kills, respectively, putting her name next to Margaret Wilson, Brooke Busse, Riley Finkral and Camryn Kaehler. The prolific outside hitter chose to sign her letter of intent to play NJCAA volleyball at North Dakota State College of Science. Johnson was named Heart O’ Lakes Conference MVP after delivering 299 kills and 344 digs in 2022.
8.) Kappes becomes 3x all-state selection
Caden Kappes put the final touches on his high school football career with a memorable senior season in which he caught 51 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Kappes was a finalist for Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year, while making the first team all-state list for a third consecutive season. The red zone maven set a high standard for future Wahpeton wideouts by reeling in 29 career touchdown receptions and reaching the 11A playoffs.
7.) Lysne breaks UMC golf record
Wahpeton’s golden girl of golf, Anaka Lysne, built on a great start to her University of Minnesota Crookston career by winning the Tipsinah Mounds Invitational with rounds of 72 and 74. She became the first Golden Eagle to win a tournament since Ashlee Humble won a triangular with Minnesota State University Moorhead and Concordia College April 27, 2018. Lysne’s high school coach Jeff Ralph was there to congratulate his 2021 Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete.
6.) Cowboys roll through section playoffs
New York Mills mopped the floor with Breckenridge in the 2021 Section 6A Championship. The Cowboys returned the favor in the 2022 semifinals, dominating the Eagles on their own turf in a 21-0 beatdown. Head Coach Chad Fredericksen carried that momentum to a 34-6 victory over bitter rival Otter Tail Central in the title round, earning Breckenridge its second section crown since 2020 and its first trip to the state tournament since 2008. Breckenridge rolled opponents to the tune of a 90-6 scoring margin during section playoffs.
5.) Huskies end 10-year state drought
Wahpeton entered the East Region tournament with a losing record and the No. 5 seed. The Huskies began their playoff quest with a 10-3 upset over No. 4 Grand Forks Red River at Kraft Field, running roughshod on Roughrider pitching in a six-run first inning. The magic continued with an 11-1 thumping of No. 8 Valley City, sending the Huskies to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Caden Hockert did it all for Wahpeton in the state qualifier, pitching six dominant innings and turning in a perfect day at the dish. The junior batted 3 for 3, scoring twice and driving in four runs with a double and a triple.
4.) Lady Huskies return to state tourney
After posting a 3-19 record in 2020-21, Wahpeton lost seven of 10 games to begin the 2021-22 basketball season. When it comes to March Madness, it’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish. Head Coach Brian Watson and his Lady Huskies danced their way to Bismarck for the Class A North Dakota State Basketball Tournament following a 3-1 run in the East Region. Wahpeton delivered a 74-69 win over West Fargo at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex to advance. On paper, The Lady Huskies had no business beating Miriley Simon and the Packers. That’s the beauty of it — basketball games aren’t played on paper. The Lady Huskies were led by 17 points from Scout Woods. Emma Bontjes scored 14, Aiyana Allard 13, McKena Koolmo 11, Lidia Motl 10 and Taya Lunneborg 7. The win ended a five-year state tournament hiatus.
3.) Kowcun, Tensaie go DI from NDSCS
Ambah Kowcun came to NDSCS by way of Australia and promptly asserted herself as the program’s only 1,000-point scorer with two scintillating seasons. She was joined by Minnesota talent Ivane Tensaie, who ripped the net to become the third-leading scorer in NJCAA DI women’s basketball (20.9 ppg). The superstar duo carried the Wildcats to the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas, and a 30-3 overall record. Both players are currently playing at the NCAA DI level — Kowcun at Wichita State, Tensaie at Penn State.
2.) Huskies top No. 1 Jamestown
Nearly two months before the Blue Jays claimed a second straight 11A State Football Championship at the Fargodome, Jamestown lost its first game of the season to Wahpeton, 14-13, in a Cinderella outcome for the Huskies on homecoming night at Frank Vertin Field. Heading into the week, undefeated Jamestown received 17 of 19 first place votes in the statewide polls. Wahpeton, sitting at 2-2, did not receive a single vote. I’d reckon a number of reporters reached for the Wite-Out that night, rewording their weekend headlines after the Huskies shocked the Blue Jays in a thrilling upset. The victory felt like a defining moment for a Wahpeton program that has risen from the Eastern Dakota Conference ashes over the past two seasons. Beau Arenstein scored a rushing touchdown and completed the go-ahead two-point conversion pass to Kappes. Jackson DeVries sealed the win with an interception in the corner of the end zone.
1.) Ray Ruschel tackles football at 49
Less than 8% of all high school football players reach the college ranks. At 49 years young, North Dakota State College of Science freshman Ray Ruschel became one of them. Ruschel’s story started with a profile piece by Daily News and spread like wildfire to national news outlets including ESPN, Fox News and Washington Post. ESPN “College Gameday” spent nearly two weeks in Wahpeton following Ruschel and the NDSCS team, gathering film while he worked the graveyard shift at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative and studied business management classes during the day. Ruschel, a United States Army veteran, helped motivate the Wildcats to their first MCAC Championship and an NJCAA DIII National Championship berth. The ‘Cats fell to Dupage, 14-12, but Ruschel’s unlikely return to the gridiron transformed into a broader story of bravery that won’t soon be forgotten.
Honorable Mentions
NDSCS softball makes national tourney
The Wildcats posted a 39-12 record to seize the Region XIII Championship and punch their ticket to the NJCAA DIII Nationals in Syracuse, New York, where they went 2-2. Wildcats pitcher Katelynn Strauss compiled a 21-7 record with 323 strikeouts and a 1.70 ERA.
Burchill, Ruddy post 40-win seasons
In its first year as a cooperative, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling program saw Jackson Burchill (40-10) and Aidan Ruddy (40-9) lead the pack in win totals. The seniors were supported by Wyatt Differding and Hunter Owens, helping the Storm finish 9-9 in the ultra-competitive EDC. The terrific tandem shared Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year honors.
Manock wins javelin state championship
Wahpeton Huskies junior Ethan Manock tasted sweet, sweet victory at the NDHSAA Class A State Track Meet in Bismarck. The Herculean athlete was crowned state champion in boys javelin with a throw of 180'01". The golden performance by Manock came on the heels of his runner-up performance in discus in which he recorded a throw of 158'02".