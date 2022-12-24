Top Sports Stories of 2022

Editor’s note: 2022 was an incredible year for Twin Towns Area sports. Underdogs came through with upsets, record books were rewritten, and one athlete proved you’re never too old to chase your dreams. Below are the 10 stories I feel impacted the community most via shared enthusiasm, improbable outcomes and historical significance. Here’s a toast to another year spent right here in our little sports Mecca, Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

 

Bailee Brommenschenkel became one of the most accomplished volleyball players in NDSCS history over the last three seasons. 
Abby Johnson will take her talents to NDSCS in the fall. 
Caden Kappes cemented his legacy on the gridiron with Randy Moss-like grabs.
Anaka Lysne kept lowering her scores on the golf course, as the spotlight followed her from Wahpeton High School to University of Minnesota Crookston.
Breckenridge hoisted the Section 6A trophy in victory.
Spring showers brought postseason flowers for Wahpeton baseball.
The Lady Huskies held off Devils Lake before biting West Fargo in the state qualifier game.
Ambah Kowcun signed to play basketball at Wichita State University.
Ivane Tensaie signed to play basketball at Penn State and won the inaugural Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year award presented by Daily News. 
Wahpeton's homecoming win over Jamestown proved to be one of the best stories of the season in all of North Dakota high school football. 
Left, NDSCS nose guard Ray Ruschel (94) shares conversation with water boy Jack Barton on the sideline at Earl 'Skip' Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton.
Josie Buhr stole 49 bases for NDSCS, wheeling them into the national tournament. 
Aidan Ruddy is now wrestling at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn.
Jackson Burchill's attitude and skills in the wrestling room made him a coach's favorite during his impressive senior season.
Ethan Manock participated at USATF Nationals following his state championship throw in the javelin. He took seventh on the national stage. 


