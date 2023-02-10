Breckenridge (3-15) welcomed Barnesville (11-6) to Cowboy Court for a Heart O’ Lakes Conference boys basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9. The Trojans owned the trenches, led by 28 points and 11 rebounds from Tate Inniger, blowing by Breckenridge for an 80-59 victory.

Alex Sanchez and Daymon Smith led the home effort with 14 points apiece. Sanchez was handicapped by foul trouble in the opening half and Smith had to overcome a rolled ankle to grind out a decent offensive game.

Trojans use strength to secure 80-59 win over Cowboys
Daymon Smith rises above two Trojans on a floater in the lane. Smith got his scoring numbers back on track with four 3s in Thursday’s Heart O’ Lakes Conference loss.
Jacob Kunkel possesses the rock on the perimeter. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 