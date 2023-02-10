Trojans use strength to secure 80-59 win over Cowboys

Breckenridge (3-15) welcomed Barnesville (11-6) to Cowboy Court for a Heart O’ Lakes Conference boys basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9. The Trojans owned the trenches, led by 28 points and 11 rebounds from Tate Inniger, blowing by Breckenridge for an 80-59 victory.
Alex Sanchez and Daymon Smith led the home effort with 14 points apiece. Sanchez was handicapped by foul trouble in the opening half and Smith had to overcome a rolled ankle to grind out a decent offensive game.
The loss takes Breckenridge back to the drawing board ahead of Saturday’s road matchup with Section 6A heavyweight Border West (15-2).
“Barnesville came in and controlled the game physically from start to finish. We did not match them on the defensive side and in transition, which led to us being down 18 at the half,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “Alex and Daymon had good nights offensively. We need to be ready to play against a very good Border West team on Saturday.”
Jacob Kunkel brought a jolt of energy to the court. The Breckenridge junior motored his way to seven points and six rebounds off the bench, hitting the deck for loose balls and finishing layups through a crowd of defenders with an above-the-rim approach. On a night where Barnesville dictated the physical tempo, Kunkel tussled with much bigger players and showed excellent grit on the glass for a perimeter player.
Cameron Nieto provided seven points and two steals. Landon Blaufuss added six points, four rebounds and three assists from his power forward spot. Junior center Collin Suko benefited from some late-game minutes, using his 6-foot-4 frame to bury his defender down low for a layup.
It was the younger Sanchez brother, Aidan, who stole the show Thursday. In the junior varsity game, Sanchez pulled up from two feet inside half court to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer. Late in the varsity contest, The eighth grader leaped face first into the bleachers to save the basketball, before getting up and hustling down the floor to beat the buzzer again, this time on a driving layup.
Saturday’s game at Border West is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off in Wheaton, Minnesota.
