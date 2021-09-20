Tschakert, Snyder carry Cowboys to 6-0 win

FRAZEE, MINN. — Leading 6-0 inside its own red zone, the Breckenridge, Minnesota, defense needed one fourth-down stop to win. Alex Tschakert answered the call with a game-sealing sack near the 20-yard line to send Breckenridge home victorious over Frazee Friday, Sept. 17.
“We were getting our butts beat the whole game, that last play ... feels amazing,” Tschakert said.
Tschakert has emerged as one of Breckenridge’s top defensive weapons. A highly-skilled gunner on special teams the past two seasons, his tackle totals have skyrocketed the past two weeks as the junior continues to disrupt opposing backfields with his speed and ability to get low on the offense.
Breckenridge watched starting quarterback Cameron Nieto exit the game with an ankle injury. His potential game-winning touchdown, a QB keeper where he lowered his shoulder and destroyed a defender, was called back on a holding penalty.
Gavin Pederson took a handoff into the end zone from 11 yards out, but Breckenridge was penalized on that play as well, leading to a 0-0 score at the end of regulation.
Collin Roberts stepped under center and delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to Gavin Snyder in OT. Snyder also corralled an interception which set up Nieto’s negated rushing score.
Snyder’s TD grab was his second in as many games. The senior is forming a one-two punch at wide receiver across from Dylan Bernotas.
Breckenridge’s next game is at Underwood, Minnesota, Friday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.