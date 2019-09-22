Turtle Mountain, North Dakota, has a reputation for their physical style of play and Wahpeton saw it firsthand in their Friday, Sept. 20 road game. In a game with shortened quarters and a fourth quarter that was called off due to bad weather, the Huskies were sent home with a 46-0 loss.
“We learned a very valuable lesson about preparedness and we learned a very valuable lesson about preparedness during the week as well,” Wahpeton coach Wade Gilbertson said. “Hopefully we can take that away from tonight as a positive.”
Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, Turtle Mountain’s physicality was a major factor all across the board.
“They were very physical and they were that way last year, too. We knew going in that they were going to bring a physical style of play and we were not ready to match it from the opening kickoff,” Gilbertson said. “We had a lot of trouble getting the ball into the hands of our playmakers. They did a real nice job getting a surge up front, getting a pass rush and disrupting our receivers’ routes.”
Neither the pass game or the run game could get going for the Huskies in the tough defeat.
“We’re going to move on and learn from this. The mission now is to get back to the drawing board and get ready for non-conference play,” Gilbertson said.
The road doesn’t get any easier for Wahpeton (0-4) as they head home for a 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 bout with top-ranked Hillsboro-Central Valley, North Dakota.
“We’ve got to be ready by Sunday night in our film session,” Gilbertson said. “They’re going to come in excited and we need to match that excitement and hopefully we can knock off the top team in the state.”
