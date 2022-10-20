Twidwell, Breckenridge block DGF in 5-set showdown

GLYNDON, Minn. — Breckenridge played its only five-set match of the season Tuesday, Oct. 18, vs. the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. No stranger to deep waters, the senior-led Cowgirls came away with their 18th win and third straight Heart O’ Lakes Conference Championship. Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26 and 15-12.
“I was curious how we would last, whether or not we’d get tired. I didn’t think we looked tired. We looked determined,” Cowgirls Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “I didn’t feel like we ran out of gas. We pushed ourselves physically and mentally to win that set.”
Breckenridge hadn’t faced a fifth set since the first week of Nov. 2021, when the Cowgirls beat Henning and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the subsection and section title matches. The territory was even rarer in the regular season, as Breckenridge hadn’t played five sets in 392 days.
Senior middle hitter Addie Twidwell etched her name in Breckenridge history Tuesday, breaking Ana Erickson’s 2021 record of five match blocks. Twidwell scored nine blocks and 10 kills in the dominant outing. She had 49 touches at the net, affecting the game outside of the scoring column and forcing DGF to rethink its scheme. Twidwell toyed with the DGF defense, scoring in a variety of ways — push, tip, tap, spike, bump — choosing all the right attacks to confuse the Rebels.
“That’s a ton of jumping. That’s somebody we don’t want to play in the back row, because we want her to focus on that. To add 10 kills, she played great,” Wilson said. “Even when the opponent is able to pick up blocks, they’re forced to scramble or send over a free ball. It wears them down.”
With Sydni Roberts absent, Kennedy Schuler slotted into the libero position and had a career-defining game. The senior’s 25-dig performance helped anchor a Cowgirls team that tallied a ridiculous 162 digs in the match.
“She did a nice job stepping in. Kennedy passed at a 2.05 (rate) and we wanted her to pass at a 2.00 out of serve receive,” Wilson said. “I thought she was very mentally tough yesterday. She did a really nice job moving on to the next play and not dwelling on errors.”
Abby Johnson finished with 24 kills, one shy of Carley Fredericksen’s 2017 match record. Johnson added 32 digs and four block assists to her ledger. The Rebels did a nice job combatting her attacks, forcing her to swing 75 times.
“Normally she wouldn’t have that many attempts. She swung out of the back row, the front row, wherever,” Wilson said. “She was very confident. They put a good block on her, but she’s a smart hitter and can find the open spots.”
Kelsey Ceroll was beaming with confidence. The senior setter supplied 20 assists and for the second straight week caught the defense sleeping with a surprise push to the back row. From pulling the huddle together to playing gritty defense, Ceroll was the glue that held Breckenridge together during several Rebel runs.
“She plays with a confident demeanor, not very up and down emotionally, just very consistent,” Wilson said. “Her defense has really stepped up; she’s reading tips well and she hustles after everything. She knows when to mix it up, to send the ball over and get a kill in their corner spot. We haven’t had setters do a whole lot of attacking on their own, so it’s kind of a change of pace.”
Each one of senior Ivy Ovsak’s seven kills was important in stopping the Rebel comeback. DGF had the home crowd rocking after erasing a 2-0 deficit to force a tiebreaker.
“That was nice to see, because Ivy had a little slump in her hitting. We worked on it Friday and Monday in practice, just a little adjustment that she can make to attack the ball,” Wilson said. “She had two really nice kills down the line in separate sets. To have seven kills and control the ball like that — big game for her.”
The defending Section 6A Champions showed plenty of fight, winning the first two sets after DGF roared back to tie near the 20-point mark in both. The Cowgirls will finish the regular season Thursday at the Blocktoberfest Tournament in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The event features several teams in the top half of their respective sections.
The tournament places Breckenridge in the same pool as Fergus Falls, offering another chance to add QRF points to their ranking against a Class 2A school.
“Getting into the Gold Bracket and playing some good teams can really help us,” Wilson said. “I think we’ve secured the No. 2 seed in our section, but I can’t say for sure until after Saturday.”
Section seedings will be announced Saturday, Oct. 22. One thing is certain, Breckenridge will host a playoff game at Cowgirl court after compiling an 8-2 section record.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.
