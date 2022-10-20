Twidwell, Breckenridge block DGF in 5-set showdown

2022 Heart O' Lakes Conference

FINAL STANDINGS

BRECKENRIDGE COWGIRLS

18-4 overall, 6-0 conference

BARNESVILLE TROJANS

17-9 overall, 4-2 conference

PERHAM YELLOWJACKETS

14-14 overall, 4-2 conference

HAWLEY NUGGETS

16-10 overall, 3-3 conference

PELICAN RAPIDS VIKINGS

7-13 overall, 2-4 conference

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON REBELS

7-17 overall, 2-4 conference

FRAZEE HORNETS

2-20 overall, 0-6 conference

GLYNDON, Minn. — Breckenridge played its only five-set match of the season Tuesday, Oct. 18, vs. the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. No stranger to deep waters, the senior-led Cowgirls came away with their 18th win and third straight Heart O’ Lakes Conference Championship. Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26 and 15-12.

“I was curious how we would last, whether or not we’d get tired. I didn’t think we looked tired. We looked determined,” Cowgirls Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “I didn’t feel like we ran out of gas. We pushed ourselves physically and mentally to win that set.”

Addie Twidwell became the Cowgirls’ all-time leader for match blocks Tuesday, Oct. 18, with nine at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn.
From left: Mattea Vig, Addie Twidwell and Katlyn Kaehler have established chemistry for the Cowgirls in 2022.


