Twin Town tracksters impress in Wahpeton

Boys results will run in Saturday's edition due to space constraints.
Wahpeton hosted a track and field meet Monday, May 2, and several athletes from the Twin Towns Area impressed.
Kilee Bladow was flying high for the Lady Huskies in a three-way tie for first in the high jump. The senior’s 4’11” height matched Wyndmere Lidgerwood’s Caroline Puetz and Drayton/Valley-Edinburg’s Elizabeth Fedje. Bladow’s teammate, Halle Miller, wasn’t far below with a 4’9” leap, the second best.
Miller was runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 14’10.5”. Riley Finkral (13’-10.5”) of the Breckenridge Cowgirls placed eighth. The triple jump brought fifth and sixth place finishes for Wahpeton jumpers Emma Bontjes (29’8.5”) and Lataya Lunneborg (29’2”). Bontjes placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.17 seconds.
Anika Birkelo, Wahpeton, scored silver in the 300-meter hurdles, blazing to a time of 54.05.
In the shot put, the Huskies’ Scout Woods dominated with a distance of 37’7.5”. Lina Single (34’7.5”) and Ivy Ovsak (32’4.5”) of Breckenridge placed second and fourth, respectively.
The sprints were highlighted by a strong 100-meter leaderboard. For Breckenridge, Finkral (13.97) was third and Taylor Bommersbach (14.11) fourth. For Wahpeton, Esther Benton was fifth (14.16) and Christa Habiger (14.30) seventh.
Lady Huskies sophomore Jaida Fobb placed fourth in the 200 meter in 28.58 seconds. Breckenridge cross country star Rachel Gowin grabbed ninth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:46.74. Wahpeton once again littered the standings with paw prints in the 400 meter. Bladow took second (1:11.55), Olivia Hansen (1:13.91) third and Maci Miller (1:17.06) fourth.
The 4x100 Lady Huskies relay of Habiger, Miller, Birkelo and Quinn Bassingthwaite took bronze with a time of 54.96. Bassingthwaite also earned first in the pole vault, launching herself 8’6” over the bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.