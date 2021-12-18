With games galore hitting the Twin Towns Area in the lead up to holiday break, we've decided to share a breakdown of Thursday's jam-packed schedule. With the amount of teams competing in our community, not every game will find its way to the printing press. Subscribing to Wahpeton Daily News can insure you catch the online coverage of all area teams on our website.
NDSCS Men's Basketball
The North Dakota State College of Science men's basketball team routed Jamestown University JV for the second time this season at Ed Werre Arena, 89-45. Read the full story about the non-conference victory by clicking here.
NDSCS improved to 13-1 with the win. The Wildcats are scoring 92 points per game on 49.7 percent shooting overall. The Cats' next home game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, a chance to avenge their lone loss to United Tribes.
NDSCS Women's Basketball
The Lady Wildcats defeated Jamestown University JV Saturday, Dec. 11 in a 99-44 outcome. Thursday's game was a bit closer, but the 'Cats prevailed by a score of 76-55, led by 23 points (11/13 FG) from Arthel Massaquoi and 23 points, seven assists from Ivane Tensaie. Laurie Cren scored two points, but provided eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Ambah Kowcun dropped 20 points to go along with four assists and four boards. Nadia Post was a good source of rebounds from her off-guard position, pulling down six of them.
NDSCS improved to 14-1 with the win. The Wildcats average 84 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting overall. The Cats' next game is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, vs. United Tribes.
Wahpeton Huskies Boys Basketball
The Wahpeton Huskies boys basketball team fell to 0-3 in a 61-58 loss at Fargo South. Wahpeton came from 14 down to take a one-point lead in the last two minutes, before stalling in the final 20 seconds and failing to get a three off before the buzzer.
"We couldn't get aligned in the play we wanted, I should have called a timeout," Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "The good thing is, we now know we can beat someone. After the first two losses, I think the boys were doubting if we could beat anyone. Tough loss, but we learned we can win in the Eastern Dakota Conference."
Ethan Manock led Wahpeton with a solid stat line of 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Blake Schafer scored 15 on six-of-11 shooting. Caden Hockert scored a game-high 17, but made just six of 16 field goals. Caden Kappes had a quality night with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Wahpeton hosts Devils Lake at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wahpeton Huskies Girls Basketball
Fargo South spoiled a monster night by Lidia "Lady Flash" Motl, who had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 66-59 Huskies home loss. Wahpeton shot an abysmal 23 of 78 from the field (29 percent), but swiped 14 steals to keep themselves in the game. The Huskies trailed 46-44 with six minutes remaining, but mental lapses and a few instances of poor effort on the defensive glass allowed South to take a 63-50 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
South outrebounded the Huskies 51-43 and spread the ball around with 18 assists to Wahpeton's eight. Wahpeton sealed its fate by shooting 37 percent form the foul line on 19 attempts.
McKena Koolmo scored 14 points and Scout Woods provided 11 points and eight rebounds. Taya Lunneborg and Emma Bontjes scored four points each and combined for 13 rebounds. South was led by a 23-point, 18-rebound performance from Teigan Malo. Adie Wagner was also lights out with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Wahpeton hosts Devils Lake at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Breckenridge Cowgirls Basketball
The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team made 10 threes vs. the undefeated Underwood Rockets, but scored just four times inside the arc in a 46-44 Section 6A home loss. Breckenridge was led by 14 points, five rebounds and four steals from eighth grader Parker Yaggie. Addison Twidwell worked hard on the glass to post a Dennis Rodman-like line of one point and 13 rebounds. Carcie Materi chipped in 11 points, four assists and four rebounds.
Elizabeth Lukken and Moraes Bugbee scored 13 each for the Rockets, who improved to 6-0 and dropped Breckenridge to 2-4. Breckenridge travels to Minnewaska Area at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a non-conference matinee.
Breckenridge Cowboys Basketball
Breckenridge continued its ongoing issues with falling behind in the second half in a 73-46 loss to Hawley. Gavin Snyder provided a punch for the Cowboys with 11 points and seven rebounds, joining Alex Sanchez (10 points, nine rebounds) as the only Cowboys to score double digits. Following a down game vs. Barnesville, Gavin Pederson was efficient with eight points and six rebounds on just five shots. Dylan Bernotas struggled in the scoring column with two points, but led Breckenridge in assists with three and pulled down six boards.
Breckenridge hosts Park Christian Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.