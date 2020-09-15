Twins to play MLB playoffs at neutral sites

The Minnesota Twins will be playing the MLB playoffs in hub cities for the 2020 MLB playoffs. If the Twins end up becoming seeds 1-4, they will host the first round of the playoffs, which will be a best-of-three series.
Other sites involved if the Twins make it past the first round, they will be either headed to Dodger Stadium in in Los Angeles or Petco Park in San Diego, California, for the American League Divisional Series. After the ALDS, the two winners will head to San Diego for the American League Championship series. The two teams will play the National League Championship Series winner in Arlington, Texas, at the brand new Globe Life Park.
The Twins are within striking distance of the Chicago White Sox for the division lead. The Twins won the AL Central last season and fell to the Yankees in the ALDS in a three-game sweep. The pandemic has given teams a unique set of changes for this season. We may never see another 60-game season again, we may never see another playoff bubble after this sports season for a long time.
This is the first time we've seen a neutral site for the MLB playoffs and the first time we have seen the sport only have one site for the World Series since 1944.
The Twins have a chance to do something they haven't done since 1991, and thats win a World Series. They have been phenomenal in the 60-game season. The AL Central is full of talent.
