Conditions were nearly perfect at Bois de Sioux golf course on Thursday, Aug. 15 and the scores reflected those good conditions. Fargo Shanley appears to have a lock on the top spot, beating second place Grand Forks Red River by 40 strokes.
Anaka Lysne finished in a tie for fifth place today with a 15-over-par 86. Lysne has done a nice job in the early part of this season managing the golf course and giving herself opportunities to score. She parred the first four holes on the front and had a nice birdie on 16.
Madison Bohn posted her lowest score of her career and finished in 10th place with an 87. Bohn had four pars and did a very good job of avoiding the blowup holes which have plagued her game. She had three pars and six bogeys on the back nine and with the exception of two holes on the front really played well. She has worked hard at her game and she saw the results of that hard work. We’re excited to see Bohn continue to hang around the top 10 for the rest of the season.
The next meet is Monday, Aug. 19 at Grand Forks Country Club.
Team Results
1. Fargo Shanley 325
2. GF Red River 365
3, Fargo South 379
4. Fargo Davies 386
5. GF Central 389
6. Fargo North 397
7. Wahpeton 399
8. West Fargo 411
9. WF Sheyenne 420
10. Valley City 476
Wahpeton Results
Anaka Lysne 43-43—86—tied for fifth
Madison Bohn 46-41—87—10th place
Alayna Gilsrud 54-57—111
McKena Koolmo 57-58—115
Lily Anderson 55-65—120
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.