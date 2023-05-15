UFC honors Shalie Lipp with beautiful tributes

Shalie Lipp’s dream of making it to the UFC was never in question, even after her death. The powerful fighter with a glowing personality is receiving immense support as family, friends and the combat sports world spread her impact on a global scale.
At the end of every journal entry, Shalie Lipp would write “Dana White will know my name.”
Lipp, a former Breckenridge and Perham track & field and gymnastics star, and later, a successful mixed martial artist, passed away in a car accident Sunday, May 7. That didn’t stop her legacy from reaching the octagon at UFC on ABC, thanks to none other than UFC President Dana White.
White took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo in memory of Lipp for his eight million followers, saying “I KNOW YOUR NAME … RIP.”
Lipp's favorite fighter Conor McGregor commented to give his condolences, along with Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, Laura Sanko, Arnold Allen and many other revered UFC athletes and commentators.
The UFC began its nationally televised event Saturday, May 12, by showing Lipp’s photo at the very beginning of the broadcast and the arena screens in front of an audience of 18,000-plus inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The promotion also displayed her name on the top of the cage door that fighters use to enter the octagon.
The actions of many, along with Lipp’s own manifestation, brought her talents to the attention of millions. Lipp is remembered for setting and accomplishing goals with a special drive, and Saturday’s appearance in the octagon is a crowning achievement for Breckenridge’s beloved fighter. As Breckenridge mourns her loss, the global sports community is endeared, amazed and captivated by Shalie Lipp — the world knows her name.
If you would like to help share Lipp’s legacy, Gripper’s Sports in Wahpeton has a “Rest in Power’’ clothing store set up with $10 of each item benefiting the Lipp family. The goal is for these shirts to be worn during sparring sessions, marathons, bike rides, pickup basketball games, you name it, bringing Lipp’s light into every arena. You may visit the link below to help the cause.
