UFC honors Shalie Lipp with beautiful tributes

Shalie Lipp’s dream of making it to the UFC was never in question, even after her death. The powerful fighter with a glowing personality is receiving immense support as family, friends and the combat sports world spread her impact on a global scale.

 Courtesy Dana White/Instagram

At the end of every journal entry, Shalie Lipp would write “Dana White will know my name.”

Lipp, a former Breckenridge and Perham track & field and gymnastics star, and later, a successful mixed martial artist, passed away in a car accident Sunday, May 7. That didn’t stop her legacy from reaching the octagon at UFC on ABC, thanks to none other than UFC President Dana White. 

UFC honors Shalie Lipp with beautiful tributes

Shalie Lipp's life motivated a large number of people in and out of the sports realm. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 