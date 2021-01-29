Uffelman signs NLI with New Mexico Highlands

North Dakota State College of Science Athletics announced earlier this month that sophomore pitcher Demi Uffelman signs national letter of intent to play softball at New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU) in Lakewood, Colo. The NMHU cowgirls play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uffelman had just two appearances during the 2020 season. she was 2-0 in both appearances, totaling a 1.27 earned run average (ERA) and totaled 16 strikeouts.
New Mexico Highlands University Head Coach Kevin Jannusch was impressed with Uffelman.
"Had Demi played a full season, her numbers would've been gaudy. She's long and tall and very athletic." Jannusch said in a brief released by NDSCS. "Demi is a focused student and a focused athlete. I was immediately impressed with her maturity. She's a great addition for an already strong recruiting class both on the field and off."
The Hardin, Montana native will joining the Cowgirls starting in 2022 as she completes her sophomore season with the Wildcats this upcoming season.
