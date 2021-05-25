Uffelman, Wildcats look to reach new heights

North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) sophomore softball player Demi Uffelman has established herself as one of the best two-way players in the country. Uffelman has been the anchor for the Wildcats this year as she has established herself as both a hitter and an ace pitcher.
As a hitter, she has a .379 batting average and has five home runs and 29 RBI's on the season. Uffelman has also pitched 154 innings this year and has a 3.95 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 25 starts and 35 appearances this season. Uffelman has pitched 18 complete games in her 25 starts and was also named to Mon-Dak All-Conference Honors. The Daily News spoke with Uffelman about the Wildcats' success this season and what she's most looking forward to competing in her first NJCAA Tournament.
Daily News: How has your time at NDSCS helped you develop into the player and person you've always wanted to become?
Uffelman: NDSCS I think has done a wonder for all of these girls on the team. I know that lots of us have changed our degrees and I think that's almost better than sticking with the degree that you first originally planned for. A bunch of us girls, especially with the team, have found our strengths and weaknesses as a person and found what we would be better at as the future comes. I started out in land surveying, and then realized that it wasn't for me. I am currently in business and I'll be doing health and human performance when I transfer to New Mexico Highlands University. I found out that I want to help athletes, which is my passion now. I think between the team and the school, I think the team has brought as a whole some good and bad (in a positive way) I guess.
Daily News: How did the rough (4-12) start at the beginning of the season help you become the team that you are today?
Uffelman: I think it made us realize the effectiveness of what everybody has on the team, how much it means to have team chemistry and what potential we could reach. It kind of just pushed us to our limit and found a new player within ourselves. I think as a whole, it pushed us to our limits and tested us. Yeah, we might lose these games, but it helped us in the end.
Daily News: What's one thing that you've learned about yourself since arriving at NDSCS?
Uffelman: I've definitely found out that I was more of a leader then I already was. As an outspoken leader, I feel like I'm like a behind the scenes leader. Since high school, I've kind of realized that my strengths and weaknesses as a person. I feel like I've found my falls and I feel like I've found my positives as a person. I think the school has really brought that out and all of the programs that it's brought out in the different classes. Even the teachers are really supportive in what you're trying to do and the person you're trying to be, and they make sure you're finding your strengths and what not. So I think the school brings out a lot of people's strengths and weaknesses and for me and my goals for the future. It's really helped me narrow it down and it's a good stepping stone for the rest of my life.
Daily News: What have you and your teammates learned about each other during this 13-game winning streak?
Uffelman: I think that we've kind of found that a new respect for each other. We all come from different areas, different backgrounds. I think as a whole, we've come to realize that 'hey this person is a lot different than me,' and that's okay. We can come together and win and obviously, especially in these last 13 games, it's shown that we can work together. We may not have the same views and all of that, but we always come together and win, and that's what's so special about our team is our diversity, especially in small-town Wahpeton.
Daily News: Besides having a chance to win the National Championship, what is one thing that you are most excited about for the NJCAA tournament?
Uffelman: In terms of overall experience, I guess knowing more about the girls since it's our last hoorah. For some of us, it's our second year. Especially for some of us who didn't get a season, we're kind of jam packing our experiences into one year, and I think that it's special to go all the way to nationals and experience it with the girls that we have here as freshman.
The North Dakota State College of Science will be the No. 4 seed, facing the No. 5 seed RCSI-Gloucester Thursday, May 27 at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division III tournament in Syracuse, New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.