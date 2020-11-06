Undefeated no more, Cowgirls fall to Barnesville

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Breckenridge fell to Barnesville in four sets (19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25) to give the Cowgirls their first loss of the season.
The team had a lot of mistakes early on and Barnesville was able to capitalize off of a lot of those mistakes and that's what it came down to.
"I didn't feel like we had someone that just stepped up in those lawls, you know when some just stepped up and took care of things like we have earlier in the season," Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. I feel like when we had the momentum, we rode it."
Wilson was not impressed with the way that the Cowgirls handled being down early.
"That mental toughness hurt us tonight, but we'll be just fine."
Wilson talked about the lack of confidence her team showed, which was the reason why the game went the way it did.
There were some players that stepped up when the team was down but it was not enough to overcome Barnesvilles' surge. Jude Held had nine kills, she was a big contributor despite the lack of offense that was being produced throughout the game. Camryn Kaehler had 13 kills and 13 digs in the match while Abby Johnson had 12 kills and seven digs. Riley Finkral showed her defense on the night with 19 digs.
The Cowgirls play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at home on Tuesday, Nov. 10. They look to get back on the winning track as they now sit at 6-1 on the season.
