Unselfish Science wins seventh straight

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team repeated its early-season game plan Wednesday, Nov. 17 in a 97-70 victory vs. Ridgewater (3-1), outrunning the Warriors on both ends of the floor for a 7-0 start to the season.
The Wildcats continued to share the basketball, as four players reached double-digit scoring led by Micah Swallow (14 pts), RaShaun Parker (12 pts), Khari Broadway (11 pts) and Connor Hollenbeck (11 pts).
Logan Jedwabny and JaQuan Sanders-Smith scored nine each, followed by eight-point outings for Dion Ford and Develi Ferri. The latter was efficient in just under nine minutes on the court, shooting 4-of-5 for eight points. Ferri did a great job slipping to the open spots near the block, setting himself up for easy layup opportunities.
NDSCS shot lights out at 44 percent from three and 58 percent overall, a recurring theme for a squad that’s averaging 87.7 points per game. Anthony Ignowski led the ‘Cats with five assists and Broadway dished out four.
Noah Christensen led the Wildcats with six rebounds, adding two steals, one block and seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. Christensen also threw down his first dunk of the season and connected on a baseline three, his first of the young campaign as the Wildcats’ stretch big.
The highlight of the ballgame came from Jesse White and Dion Ford, when White stole the ball and threw it off the glass for an alley-oop slam to Ford in transition. NDSCS had plenty of fun in the open court, a clear byproduct of teammates involving teammates throughout the contest.
NDSCS returns to its home court at 4 p.m. Saturday for a showdown with Miles Community College. The ‘Cats have a quick turnaround after that, hitting the road for a Monday game at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana. That game is a rematch of the preseason Mon-Dak Conference Championship which NDSCS won 72-69.
