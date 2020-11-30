The Huskies game schedule has been modified due to the stoppage of sports because of COVID-19.
Here is when each sport will be playing their first game of the season:
- Wrestling: Triangular vs. Fargo Davies and Fargo South, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Wahpeton High School.
- Gymnastics: Meet at Jamestown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
- Hockey: at 7 p.m. vs, Park Rapids at Tuesday, Dec. 15.
- Girls Basketball: At Fargo South at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
- Boys Basketball: vs. Fargo South at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Teams will all begin practicing on Monday, Nov. 30. this will be the first time sports have been played since the end of the fall sports season.
