The 2021 MLB season has caused chaos as a whole, especially with foreign substance use, or sticky stuff, on the hands of major league pitchers. Umpires all across the country have cracked down on major leaguers using any kind of substance. Players that use any type of illegal substance, such as spider tack, saliva or petroleum jelly are getting hefty suspensions. This has caused the majority of pitchers in baseball to completely change up their mechanics mid-season for that matter.
Even if it’s just happening in the majors, what if it happened in high school and American Legion baseball? The development of pitchers in the area is so important and teaching them the standard and proper mechanics in baseball will help carry over to potentially college baseball or professional baseball. MLB changing their standards between games during a season and not at the start of a season stunts the development of not only major league pitchers, but players who aren’t playing professional baseball who do use a little more grip like rosin or sunscreen.
MLB may have errored on this for not waiting until the offseason to change the rule. This would give pitchers the offseason to adjust mechanics. If batters are allowed to use pine tar, why aren't pitchers allowed to use certain substances to grip the ball?
Thinking that some of the substances that are being prohibited will affect the game will actually ruin the game. It is setting baseball back from upgrading and becoming a progressive sport. They had a great chance of making the game better not only for pitchers, but for the hitters as well.
When the pitchers have more control of their pitches, it helps them throw more strikes and gives hitters a better opportunity to put the baseball into play. No grip on the baseball will result in less strikes and make the game worse. If baseball players are allowed to have certain substances to grip the baseball, it’ll result in less strikes, making the game slower and worse.
