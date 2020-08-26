Valley City defeats Wahpeton 9-0 in tennis

The Wahpeton roster is as follows:
Jacob Bartels 12
Douglas Burvee 12
David Comings 11
Andrew Withuski 10
Carter St. Aubin 10
Ted Monari 10
Thadius Steinberger 10
Skyler Gwynn 9
Matthew Comings 9
Nathan Garner 9
Tim Welder 9
Leland Levery 8
Alex Comings 7
Garnett Anderson 7
Hunter Boelke 7
Head Coach: Amanda Lunsetter
Assistant Coach: Andrew Lunsetter
