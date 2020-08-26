Valley City defeats Wahpeton 9-0 in tennis

Back row (left to right): Thadius Steinberger 10, Garnett Anderson7, Skyler Gwynn 9, Ted Monari 10, Nathan Garner 9, Hunter Boelke 7.Front row (left to right): Andrew Withuski 10, David Comings 11, Jacob Bartels 12, Carter St. Aubin 10, Douglas Burvee 12, Matthew Comings 8, Alex Comings 7.

The Wahpeton roster is as follows:

Jacob Bartels 12

Douglas Burvee 12

David Comings 11

Andrew Withuski 10

Carter St. Aubin 10

Ted Monari 10

Thadius Steinberger 10

Skyler Gwynn 9

Matthew Comings 9

Nathan Garner 9

Tim Welder 9

Leland Levery 8

Alex Comings 7

Garnett Anderson 7

Hunter Boelke 7

Head Coach: Amanda Lunsetter

Assistant Coach: Andrew Lunsetter

