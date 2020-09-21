VCSU's Jones has big performance

Former NDSCS standout Marshaun Jones has a big performance Saturday, Sept. 19 in Valley City State's big 17-16 win over Waldorf. Jones recorded recorded the third most tackles with 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which was the most recorded by any Vikings player on the day. Jones had 58 total sacks on the season and Jones had three total sacks all of last season and through two games, he already has two and a half sacks.
The Vikings are off to a hot start as they're 2-0 defeating Presentation College last week. Jones was named to first-team all conference NSAA and an All-American honorable mention. He is on pace to pass all of his season totals and move up from the being an All-American honorable mention to a potential first-team All-American.
