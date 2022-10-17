Victory at Last: Wahpeton wins 5-set battle

Pictured from left: Reagan Wohlers, Hattie Dockter and Emma Bontjes have some fun prior to Saturday’s match.

 Courtesy Lisa Graves

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Searching for a silver lining in a tumultuous season is not easy. Wahpeton found one Saturday, Oct. 15, defeating Devils Lake in a five-set volleyball match. Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-12. The match counted for two points in the Eastern Dakota Conference, as the Huskies (5-23, 3-15 EDC) kept the Firebirds (1-25, 0-18 EDC) below them in the standings.

Madison Schafer was unstoppable, converting nearly 40% of her attacks. She led the Huskies with 15 kills and committed only one error. The senior outside hitter added nine digs and two aces.

Addie Rugland sets the volleyball as Madison Schafer (7) and Ashlyn Kahler (15) gear up for the attack. Rugland followed up her 37-assist performance vs. Valley City with 31 against Devils Lake
Ashlyn Kahler reaches out to tip the volleyball, hoping for a friendly roll off the net in Saturday’s five-set victory at Devils Lake High School.


