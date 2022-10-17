Victory at Last: Wahpeton wins 5-set battle

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Searching for a silver lining in a tumultuous season is not easy. Wahpeton found one Saturday, Oct. 15, defeating Devils Lake in a five-set volleyball match. Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-12. The match counted for two points in the Eastern Dakota Conference, as the Huskies (5-23, 3-15 EDC) kept the Firebirds (1-25, 0-18 EDC) below them in the standings.
Madison Schafer was unstoppable, converting nearly 40% of her attacks. She led the Huskies with 15 kills and committed only one error. The senior outside hitter added nine digs and two aces.
Addie Rugland did the heavy lifting at setter, logging 31 assists. It was the junior’s second 30-assist outing in the past three matches. She added 13 digs, two aces and two blocks in a complete performance. No other Wahpeton player had more than three assists.
Emma Bontjes served up a team-high four aces. The senior middle hitter added 12 digs, eight kills, two solo blocks and two block assists.
Lataya Lunneborg led the Huskies with five combined blocks. Lunneborg and Hattie Dockter combined for 13 kills to strengthen the offense. Ashlyn Kahler provided five kills and three blocks, while Reagan Wohlers reached double-digit digs with 16.
Wahpeton plays next at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a road match vs. Fargo North (21-7, 13-5 EDC). The Huskies face Grand Forks Central, West Fargo Sheyenne and West Fargo Horace to end the regular season.
