Following the bounce of the basketball, Tanner Werner’s steady hand pans through the paint, tilting upward to capture an alley-oop dunk as Noah Christensen sways from the rim. The shot is centered perfectly in the frame of Werner’s Sony Handycam, one of many videos taken by the Breckenridge, Minnesota, native who suffers from Stargardt disease.
Stargardt disease is characterized by macular degeneration that begins in childhood, adolescence or adulthood, resulting in progressive loss of vision. Experts estimate that about 1 in 10,000 people have Stargardt disease. It’s a genetic disease that currently has no treatment or cure.
Tanner’s stepmother, Jolynn Werner, first noticed there was something wrong with Tanner’s vision at age six during a backyard batting practice session.
“I was throwing Wiffle balls to Tanner and his brother, Jarrett, when I realized that the way Tanner held his head in the batter’s box was unique,” Jolynn said. “When I tried to correct his chin placement, he couldn’t hit a lick. But when I let him go back to his unique form, he was able to really wallop the ball.”
Eventually they discovered the cause. With Stargardt disease, the central vision is affected first and it continues to slowly and progressively deteriorate its way to the outer vision area. Tanner, 26, has adapted incredibly well to his condition as an athlete. On the basketball court, he will tilt his head to the side to better see the hoop while swooshing shots from the perimeter. It appears that Tanner is looking into the passing lane, but as defenders go to swipe the ball, he uses his peripheral vision to quickly cross over and evade the steal.
“I enjoy playing basketball a lot because it’s one of those sports that can be played with others in a game or on your own to gain improvement,” he said. “In the last few years I’ve had to stick with playing the sport on my own. As the years have gone by with my eye condition, it has stopped me from being able to competitively play the game that I loved playing so much with others.”
We often hear that unfortunate things happen to those who are strong enough to handle them. That’s the case with Tanner, but quitting competitive basketball was an emotionally difficult decision for the strong post player.
“It’s come to a point in my life where it got too hard for me to see the game at the fast pace it demands,” he said. “I’m not one to shed many tears, but for the game that I really loved and played for the majority of my life, it has multiple times brought me to tears knowing that my eye condition has taken that ability away from me. But life goes on and I have those memories to hold onto that I enjoy so much thinking back on.”
Amazingly, Werner’s diagnosis has not stopped him from becoming an established videographer.
“Filming has helped me enjoy sports from the media side by helping student athletes and others capture memories that they can hold onto forever,” Tanner said. “As a fan of sports, it’s helped me see the game better by being able to stand closer to the action and being able to better understand what’s going on in the game.”
Tanner’s basketball IQ is through the roof. His ability to break down developing plays in his mind has made his camera work an excellent asset to Breck Sports Talk.
“It amazes me how well he understands the game of football and the game of basketball,” Jolynn said. “Despite his vision issues, he has a real sense for where the play will be taking place and, thus, that is where he fixates his filming. For someone who has a hard time reading the scoreboard, he does amazing work with videography.”
Werner was a senior starter for Breckenridge’s high school football team, also throwing discus and shot put for the track and field squad. He spent two years playing city league basketball as a highly intelligent player who specialized in ball screens and boxing out would-be rebounders. Werner recently bowled a 244 scratch game in league competition at Terrace Lanes. When it comes to athletics, Tanner doubles down on his strengths instead of dwelling on his inabilities.
“As a senior, I’m not sure we had a harder worker on the team. Tanner never made excuses and never felt sorry for himself with his limitations,” Breckenridge football coach Chad Fredericksen said.
The ultimate team player, Tanner only asked for one thing — a chance.
“Getting that equal opportunity to play the sport of football made me very appreciative of everyone who has supported my desire to play the sport I loved most,” he said.
Bringing Tanner into the fold with Breck Sports Talk as a videographer was a no-brainer because of his high character and personal generosity. Fredericksen noticed these qualities on and off the football field during Tanner’s playing time as well.
“Even before he started playing for us he helped out as a ball boy and manager. He was always willing to do whatever we asked to help out the team,” Fredericksen said. “Tanner continues to give back to the team and does a great job with video highlights. We are very lucky to have him so involved!”
Having to work hard for everything he’s earned in life, football was no exception for the gritty lineman. The gridiron trenches weren’t much different from Tanner’s daily life and he seemed to embrace those battles.
“As Tanner started to get older, he started to get larger. He worked hard in the weight room and eventually moved from backfield positions to line positions,” Fredericksen said. “He started on the defensive line for us and had a great senior year.”
Sports isn’t just a hobby for Werner, it’s a lifestyle. The 26-year-old participates in a wide variety of athletics and outdoor activities.
“I love to hunt and fish,” he said. “ I’m thankful for my stepdad, Jesse, who has helped me since day one to figure out ways I can achieve what it takes to do both, and actually being there with me all the way through to share those experiences.”
Tanner’s advice to others suffering from eye disease is not a script of sorrow, but an example of strength and humility in the face of life’s challenges.
“My advice to those with this disease is to first accept the disease, because that will make you more open to yourself and others,” he said. “It will give others a better understanding of what you’re going through every day by just talking about it and raising different questions. Others will help you figure out the way you need to go about problems in your life, so you don’t feel so alone going through a lifelong condition.”
Throughout Tanner’s yearly visits at the University of Minnesota, doctors have informed him that his disease has progressed but has been mostly stable for the last 10 years. Doctors have been following research studies and hope that one day stem cells may be a viable treatment or cure for Stargardt disease, an ailment that has had an impact on so many.
“I do hope a cure can happen in the near future, so I can get that opportunity to see what I’ve never been able to see before,” Tanner said.
Werner recently finished up his first year of college at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Werner accumulated a 3.824 grade point average for the spring semester and a 3.613 cumulative GPA while studying health, physical education and recreation (HPER). He plans to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead in the fall of 2023.
