Itasca Community College entered their Saturday, Sept. 7 battle against North Dakota State College of Science receiving top 20 votes in the national polls. Based on their showing against the Wildcats, the Vikings are more than deserving.
Itasca defended their home field with a 47-11 rout of NDSCS. It was the most points allowed by NDSCS since Head Coach Eric Issendorf took over last year with the next closest being 34.
“Itasca didn’t do anything we hadn’t seen before,” Issendorf said. “We made some uncharacteristic mistakes in our base coverages and we missed blocking assignments that shouldn’t get missed. It was really poor focus and execution on our part.”
Itasca racked up 322 yards through the air and another 157 on the ground. The lone bright spot from the Wildcats’ pass coverage was Nate Seward, who snagged his fourth interception of the season.
“I know (Seward) is disappointed in himself. He gave up some throws and a touchdown, but that’s going to happen even to the best of them,” Issendorf said. “He made a nice play, he’s talented and he’s still learning. He’ll continue to learn and grow. The nice thing about it is he doesn’t make mistakes twice usually. He picks things up fast.”
The NDSCS defense also forced a trio of fumbles on the day, but were only able to fall on one of them.
“That was a big change in momentum, but the ball was on the ground a couple different times where we didn’t take advantage of it,” Issendorf said. “Some of the positives were getting the ball on the ground. Now we’ve got to eliminate penalties, turnovers and take advantage of turnovers when we get an opportunity to.”
KeyShawn Goins had his second score in as many weeks with a pass from Trashawn McMillan. It was the lone Science TD in the loss.
The freshman QB ended the day with a solid completion percentage, but he ended the day with three interceptions.
Next up for NDSCS (1-1) is a 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 road game against Concordia College’s JV. Issendorf spent three years on the Cobber coaching staff.
“When we got into the MCAC we had all our games, but with the decision by Ridgewater to eliminate football created an open week and we needed to get a game,” Issendorf said. “It’ll be kind of different because we’re going to be coming at them. We do a lot of the same stuff they do and the kids will see where it came from.”
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Passing
Trashawn McMillan- 11-14 111 yds, TD, INT
T.J. Owens- 2-3 1 yd
Rushing
Desean Phillips- 9 carries, 68 yds
Cordell Ellis- 6 carries, 29 yds
McMillan- 9 carries, 23 yds
Receiving
KeyShawn Goins- 4 catches, 53 yds, TD
Phillips- 3 catches, 37 yds
Daveon Williams- 1 catch, 25 yds
Defense
Vlad Freidis- 3 solos, FF, FR
Marcus Hochhalter- 2 solos, sack
Jacob Christ- 2 solos, FF
Nate Seward- 1 solo, 3 PBU, INT
Special Teams
Spencer Skeesick- 1-1 FG
