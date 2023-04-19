Vogelbacher, Conzemius lead Breckenridge to 7-6 win

ORTONVILLE, Minn. — Breckenridge has already matched last season's win total in just one game. The Cowboys topped the Trojans by a score of 7-6 Tuesday, April 18, to begin the 2023 high school baseball season.
Trey Vogelbacher batted 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs while earning the win on the mound. The sophomore pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks. Vogelbacher fanned eight batters, throwing 48 of his 78 pitches for strikes in a promising season debut.
Joey Conzemius went 2-for-3 with three runs scored in the No. 2 hole, stealing two bases in the process. Alex Sanchez, Jacob Nicholson and Vogelbacher all recorded steals in a game where Breckenridge needed every base.
Vogelbacher tagged a triple in the fifth inning which scored Conzemius to tie the game. Two pitches later, Vogelbacher scored on a wild pitch to give Breckenridge a 6-5 lead. The very next inning, Conzemius singled again and Vogelbacher plated him, again, with a line drive double to center.
Ortonville pushed one run across in the sixth on a Connor Danielson single, but the Trojans went down in order in the seventh with Vogelbacher and Conzemius accounting for all three outs in fitting fashion.
Freshman flamethrower Jaxson Riggs got the Opening Day call for Breckenridge and struggled with his command, walking five batters and needing 60 pitches to get through two innings. He was able to strike out four and limit the Trojans to one hit. Riggs batted leadoff on offense, contributing a single and a run.
Hunter Merritt drew the start for Ortonville and reached the 105-pitch limit with two outs in the fifth inning. Merritt struck out 10 and walked just one batter. He struggled with consistency, however, throwing two wild pitches and beaning a batter. Six of the seven runs charged to Merritt were earned. Dru Boots recorded the final four outs in relief, three of them via strikeout.
Cooper Roberts, freshman, and Kaleb Albertson, sophomore, tallied back-to-back RBI singles in the first inning to help Breckenridge open up a 3-0 lead. Breckenridge will need that production to continue if it hopes to improve on its 13:1 strikeout:walk ratio in the coming weeks.
