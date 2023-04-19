Vogelbacher, Conzemius lead Breckenridge to 7-6 win

For the Breckenridge Cowboys, a win in 45-degree weather felt like a day on the beach, especially when it comes by one run on Opening Day.

ORTONVILLE, Minn. — Breckenridge has already matched last season's win total in just one game. The Cowboys topped the Trojans by a score of 7-6 Tuesday, April 18, to begin the 2023 high school baseball season.

Trey Vogelbacher batted 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs while earning the win on the mound. The sophomore pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks. Vogelbacher fanned eight batters, throwing 48 of his 78 pitches for strikes in a promising season debut. 



