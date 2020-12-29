The Special Olympics North Dakota announced its annual state award recipients on Monday, Dec. 28. There were over 5,000 volunteers and 1,600 participants throughout North Dakota. 

Wahpeton's Troy Vosberg was nominated for Coach of the year and Wahpeton Public Schools were nominated for their continuous service. Vosberg is the head basketball coach with the special olympics team. He also helps out with Bowling and Track & Field. 

Nominations included five individuals and organizations while the state award recipients included six recipients and one organization.

Tags

Load comments