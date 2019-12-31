Following a lopsided against Bottineau, North Dakota, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades got to take on Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota, for the WDC Holiday Classic title.
The Wolverines took care of business on their home ice, downing the Blades 5-2 on Saturday, Dec. 28. It was the second BW loss to Wadena on the season.
The Wolverines took control with a goal in the first two minutes. They doubled their lead later in the period and Isaac Wohlers found the net in the final minute of the first.
The hosts scored the lone goal of the second period and BW trimmed the lead back to one courtesy of a James Finkral goal. Carson Hought and Thomas Withuski assisted on the score.
The final seven minutes were all Wadena with two goals by Connor Davis to put the game away.
Both teams put 33 shots on net in the battle between section foes. The Blades failed to score on all eight of their power plays.
Hunter Wamre had 28 saves for BW in the loss.
Next up for the Blades (7-4) is a 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 battle with Prairie Centre, Minnesota. They’ll follow it up by heading to River Lakes, Minnesota, for a 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
