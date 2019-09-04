Anaka Lysne and Madison Bohn led our Huskies on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the West Fargo Invitational. Both posted scores in the 90’s.
Lysne posted a 44 on the front side and Bohn posted a 44 on the back nine. Both felt like they weren’t at their best, but worked hard to record a good score for the team. Lysne had a nice birdie on number 11 and Bohn had several nice up and downs to save par. Both have been our team leaders all year and their dedication to the team is a good example to our younger players.
Alayna Gilsrud posted one of her lower scores of the year, with a solid par on number 11. Gilsrud has been pretty consistent each meet and we will need her to continue to work to improve her short game to continue to lower her scores.
Seventh grader Scout Woods played in her first varsity tournament of her career and made a good showing. As a new golfer she’s still learning the game and when she becomes more consistent with her ball-striking she will see her scores drop.
Seventh grader Ella Graves also played as a junior varsity player and posted a very good 106. She will also need to continue to work to improve her ball-striking and short game. These young players are eager to work on their games and will be pushing for varsity positions each week.
The next meet is Monday, Sept. 9 at Village Green, which is a state individual-qualifying tournament.
Team Results
1. Fargo Shanley 335
2. GF Red River 356
3. Fargo North 376
4. GF Central 378
5. Fargo Davies 382*won tiebreaker
6. Fargo South 382
7. Wahpeton 393
8. WF Sheyenne 401
9. West Fargo 434
10. Valley City 539
Wahpeton Results
Anaka Lysne 44-46—90
Madison Bohn 49-44—93
Alayna Gilsrud 53-50—103
McKena Koolmo 52-55—107
Lily Anderson 56-60—116
Scout Woods 58-62—120
Ella Graves-JV-52-54—106
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.