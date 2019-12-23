Wahpeton Boys
Fans at Wahpeton High School were treated to a battle of bigs on Friday, Dec. 20. Devils Lake, North Dakota, brought their North Dakota State-commit Grant Nelson, who came into the game averaging a whopping 29 points and 21 rebounds. The Huskies countered with Blake Matejcek, who had the game of a lifetime with 20 points against the standout big.
Matejcek didn’t get enough help from the rest of his squad, leading to a 75-58 Firebird win.
“I thought Blake Matejcek played great against one of the biggest guys in our league. He really came to play tonight and he did a great job,” Wahpeton coach Jeff Ralph said. “I really thought Blake had probably the best game of his career. To get 20 against a kid like that, he was fantastic.”
Matejcek’s scoring eruption is even more impressive considering he was giving up four inches to the 6-foot-9 Nelson.
“(Matejcek) was disappointed that he didn’t score more,” Ralph said. “He had some opportunities, but you’ve got to remember that’s a big guy changing your shot.”
Nelson was held below his averages entering the game, but 25 points and 16 rebounds is still a massive output. The big man also swatted five blocks.
Wahpeton’s strategy coming into the game was to attack the monster center and try to get him in foul trouble. The hosts didn’t get Nelson out of the game, but he spent more time on the bench than he would have in a foul-free outing.
“Maybe a strange way to play against a team with a 6-9 guy. Our focus was to get him in foul trouble and we did that,” Ralph said. “We got a couple of fouls and got him out of the game and then we got it down to four at one time in the second half. We expended energy to get back and then we couldn’t build on that.”
Nelson wasn’t the only one battling foul trouble. Jared Bartels, who came out firing on his birthday with the team’s first six points, picked up three fouls in the opening half. The senior was held to 10 points in his limited floor time.
“(Bartels) comes out and gets the first bucket and then another bucket and then he’s on the bench with three fouls. We’ve got to have him in the game,” Ralph said. “He brings energy and slashing along with his post-up game. We just didn’t have that tonight. We’ve got to have one more guy to do that. I think it’s coming.”
Once again, the Huskies went with a different starting lineup. Bridger Hansen got his first start of the season at point guard and hounded his matchup on the perimeter all night.
“(Hansen) played great on Tuesday night in the JV game and then he came in and sparked us in the varsity game to earn a start. Both he and Dez (Munezero) played pretty well tonight,” Ralph said.
Hansen’s emergence adds a wrinkle to a team still trying to figure out their primary nine players.
“We played 12 guys and I don’t think we can play that many and get what we need out of those guys. They need to be in a rhythm. We need to settle on our nine guys sometime soon,” Ralph said. “Bridger Hansen threw a little bit of a loop in that.”
Next up for WHS (1-3) is a 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 road trip to play West Fargo Sheyenne.
Wahpeton Girls
Wahpeton’s grueling stretch to start the season didn’t get any easier on Friday, Dec. 20. The Devils Lake, North Dakota, Firebirds, who only lost two games last year and finished second at the state tournament, were all over the Huskies in an 83-52 rout in Wahpeton.
“It’s pretty tough. They’ve got a lot of girls who’ve played a lot of varsity and is a team that’s got a lot of pieces back from last year’s team,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “They certainly know what they’re doing and are extremely aggressive on defense. It works well for them.”
The full-court press from Devils Lake gave Wahpeton fits to start the game. Several of the Huskies’ turnovers came before they hit half court.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball all around and not let pressure get to us early,” Watson said. “I thought we settled down a little bit once we got into the flow of the game, but we’ve just got to be able to do the things that we do well and not let the pressure get to us.”
One of the bright spots of the night was Christa Habiger. The sophomore is a newcomer to the varsity lineup and provided a spark for her team in the opening half.
“Christa Habiger played pretty well. She only played a half because she played two halves of JV, but she did some good things when she was out there,” Watson said.
Jordyn Kahler continued to be a threat on the offensive end with 22 points. She got to the free-throw line for 14 attempts and drained nine of them. Emily DeVries was also in double figures with 10.
The Huskies (0-4) stay home to take on the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
“It’s going to be another team that plays aggressive defense, similar to what Devils Lake does,” Watson said. “Hopefully this game will be a good prep for us going into Sheyenne.”
