Wahpeton’s tennis team played their final home match of the season on Thursday, Sept. 26 against Grand Forks Central. Due to rain later in the match, the teams will meet up again to finish up the Eastern Dakota Conference battle on Friday, Sept. 27.
The players that are likely most happy they get another day on their home court are the seniors, who were recognized on their Senior Night Thursday. Jared Bartels, Aaron Bohn, Ethan Petersen and Brady Sande are the team’s veteran leaders and each of them have a unique role on the squad.
Head Coach Amanda Lunsetter had nothing but high praise all of the players in their final home match.
“It’ll be a harder year than usual to say goodbye to this crew,” Lunsetter said.
Lunsetter had special praise for each senior.
Jared Bartels
“Jared being the most tenured senior and the highest-ranked senior, he’s leadership all the way around. He’s got the years on everybody and just knows the routine of how the team works and he understands us coaches, too, and what our expectation is. He’s a leader in that regard and one of the captains. He joined us as a sophomore and his work ethic is outstanding. He’s really been a leader through example, showing the guys what they need to do to get better, how they need to commit to get to that next level. He’s really been the epitome of a great example for the boys.”
Aaron Bohn
“Aaron’s a little bit lower on the ladder and he kind of balances it out. He’s kind of a bridge between my guys that are coming up and the guys who are above. He’s been great being that wisdom on the lower end of the ladder. We have a couple young guys that are learning from him in doubles and trying to improve their game as well.”
Ethan Petersen
“Ethan plays at the top of JV and I think having an older, more experienced player (is helpful). Ethan took a break, but I almost guarantee he’s be playing higher if he had not taken such a long break, but he came back to us and I think he’s enjoying his senior year. For all those young ‘uns we have on JV, Ethan’s doing a great job at making sure there’s some maturity, to a degree.”
Brady Sande
“Brady’s our No. 2 and I’ve seen him almost everyday on the court. He’s working tirelessly to get better.”
