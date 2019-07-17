It was the final game at John Randall Field for eight seniors on Wahpeton’s Post 20 roster. After digging themselves into a hole against Casselton, North Dakota, Wahp went out on a high note by edging a 7-6 victory on Tuesday, July 16. Along with giving the veterans a proper sendoff, the win was crucial for the conference.
“You always want to do that when you know it’s their last outing at John Randall Field. It’s a great win and a very important win for us,” Wahpeton coach Kelly McNary said. “Right now we’re trying to stay out of the play-in game, which would force us to use another pitcher along the way. Casselton, the West Fargo Aces and us are fighting for that seventh seed.”
The Haymakers put three on the board in the opening inning. Bryce Schmit took the hill for the first five and two-thirds. His coaching staff thought about taking him out after a bases-loaded walk in the fourth with one out, but Schmit powered through and got the next batter to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.
“Bryce Schmit pitched his heart out. It’s nice to see him pitch through some tough jams and give us a chance to win,” McNary said. “He didn’t have his best stuff tonight. He got caught in some jams and gave up three runs right away. It’s hard to know how the team’s going to react, but they reacted well.”
Post 20 took the lead with an explosive inning of their own. Nick Bronson, who struck out in his prior at-bat, came back with a two-run single over third base.
“That was huge. We had the right runners on base,” McNary said. “From that point on we knew we’d have a chance to win this baseball game. Before that we were sitting there wondering what’s going to happen.”
The next two runners came in on off a chaotic series of events. Tori Uhlich ran to third, which was occupied by Dawson Hofman. An errant throw to get Hofman when he went home allowed Uhlich to come in for the next score.
With the game tied at four in the bottom of the fifth, Isaac Loosmore banged a two-run double to the outfield. Sawyer Malme followed it up with a single and an error after the hit plated the final Wahp run of the game.
“Isaac early on in the game was struggling a bit and it was nice to see him come in and get a nice quality at-bat. Nick and Isaac’s hits were huge keys in the ball game,” McNary said.
A pair of Casselton runs cut the deficit to a run and Jake Uhlich came in to finish the game out.
“Jake came in and got the job done. He didn’t make it look easy, but he got the job done and got the save,” McNary said.
The score of the non-counter was 3-3 at presstime.
Next up for Post 20 is a Friday, July 19 road trip to West Fargo to play the Aces. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 5:30 p.m.
“We got this one tonight and we hope we can get that one on Friday,” McNary said. “We want to get on a roll when we’re going into tournament time and it’s that time. We’re down to our last games before tournament time and we’re hoping to get on a nice successful roll before playoffs.”
