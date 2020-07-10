Wahpeton 15u blanks Fargo Post 400 in double header

Wahpeton 15u team, front row from left: Caden Hockert, Brett Goltz, Josiah Hofman, Jack Rittenour, Josiah Breuer, Riley Thimjon and Caden Kappes; back row, Coach Steve Hockert, Jackson Fliflet, Jayden King, Coach Mike Schroeder, Ethan Manock, Gavin Schroeder and Coach Chris Kappes.

Wednesday night, July 8, Wahpeton 15u played its first home games on John Randall Field since the state tournament last summer.

Wahpeton 15u ended up sweeping Fargo Post 400 by identical scores of 3-0 and 3-0. In game one Jayden King, Caden Kappes, and Ethan Manock all toed the rubber and all combined for the shutout.

In the second game Caden Hockert, Gavin Schroeder, and Jackson Fliflet found themselves on the hill and all combined for the shutout.

Wahpeton’s next games will be Monday, July 13 against Fairmount/Hankinson/Lidgerwood’s Senior Babe Ruth team, played in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Wahpeton improves to 21-2 on the season.

