After their historic run in 2019, Wahpeton’s (now) 15u team was extremely excited to start the 2020 season Saturday May 30 in Clark, South Dakota. After having spring sports cancelled due to COVID-19, this was the first organized competition the boys had played in since February.
Knowing they will not have an opportunity to repeat their performance from last season due to the Babe Ruth regional and world series tournaments already being cancelled, Wahpeton is just grateful to be able to play.
In the first game of the season, Wahpeton played a solid Wessington Springs, South Dakota, 16u team. It was a battle of two very good starting pitchers. Both pitchers had no-hitters going into the sixth inning. Wahpeton scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a steal of home by Ethan Manock.
Wahpeton plated another run in the bottom of the sixth on a Jackson Fliflet hit, which set-up a forced balk play to take a 2-0 lead. That was more than enough as Wahpeton’s starting pitcher Caden Hockert and relief pitcher Jayden King combined for a no-hitter.
In game two, Wahpeton played the host team, Clark Jr. Legion. Wahpeton ended up winning the game 18-0. Caden Kappes started on mound, followed by Gavin Schroeder and Jackson Fliflet. The trio of pitchers combined to hold the host team to two hits in the game. Wahpeton was led by Kappes at the plate, going 4-5 in the game.
It was a very nice start to the season. Anytime you can go out and win a couple games, it is a good feeling. Our pitching and our defense was extremely good for our first outing of the season. To only give up two hits all day and have zero errors on the day says a lot about our pitching staff and our defense behind them.
With everything going on in the world currently at this time, Saturday May 30 was a piece of paradise spent on a baseball field in Clark, South Dakota.
Wahpeton’s next games were held Wednesday, June 3 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. It was a rematch of last year’s state championship game in which Wahpeton won 4-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.