The Wahpeton 15U Babe Ruth team swept West Fargo 7-2 and 14-0 in five innings Sunday in West Fargo.
The locals improved to 5-1 on the season.
Ethan Manock had three hits, including a home run, and Manock, Gavin Schroeder and Riley Thimjon all drove in two runs in the opener.
Manock went all seven innings on the mound for the win, giving five hits and striking out 14.
Wahpeton scored three times in each of the first two innings in the second game to pull away.
The offense totaled 26 hits with Caden Kappes collecting 4 and Caden Hockert, Jackson Fliflet, Jack Rittenour and Manock 3 each. Fliflet and Manock each drove in 3 runs.
Schroeder and Fliflet combined on a 5-hitter for the shutout with each pitcher striking out four.
