Wahpeton 15u wins Battle of the World Series teams

Wahpeton 15u played the Fargo 61 Dirt Dawgs 14u in a double-header Thursday, June 18 at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. It was a matchup of two teams that represented North Dakota very well in 2019, with both teams earning trips to their age groups respective Babe Ruth World Series tournaments.
Fargo won the 2019 World Series going undefeated on the season with a record of more than 50 wins and no losses. Thursday night Wahpeton ended up sweeping Fargo with scores of 13-6 and 4-3.
In game one, Gavin Schroeder led Wahpeton with three hits, with Ethan Manock and Caden Kappes each scoring three runs.
Caden Hockert started on the mound and struck out six Fargo hitters.
In game two, Wahpeton tallied six hits as a team, with Kappes scoring two runs. Jayden King started on the mound and struck out four Fargo hitters. Ethan Manock earned the save in game two.
Wahpeton improves to 12-1 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.