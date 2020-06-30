Wahpeton 15u played in a tournament in Casselton, North Dakota, over the weekend, going 3-0 to claim the championship. Wahpeton defeated Mayville 16-4 in game one.
They were led at the plate by Josiah Hofman, Ethan Manock, and Caden Kappes each collecting two hits in the game.
In game two, Wahpeton defeated the host team, Casselton, by a score of 14-0. Caden Hockert threw a complete game for the 15u. Gavin Schroeder and Manock each collected two hits in the game.
In the championship game Wahpeton faced a solid LaMoure team and ended up winning the game 7-2. The big hit in the game came from the bat of Riley Thimjon who drove a pitch deep to right field to pick up two RBI’s on the triple. Jaden King started on the mound for Wahpeton in the championship game and Ethan Manock finished the game on hill picking up the win.
Wahpeton improves to 16-2 on the season.
