Wahpeton 15u wins Fargo Invitational Tournament

The Wahpeton 15u team played in a 16-team tournament June 12-14 going 4-0 over the weekend to claim the championship.
In the tournament, Wahpeton defeated West Fargo 4-1, Detroit Lakes 15-2, Minnesota 15u Friederichs (Shakopee) 10-3, and in the championship game they defeated Minnesota 14u Miracle (Minneapolis all-stars) 8-6.
In the opener, Jayden King paced the way with three hits. In game two, Josiah Hofman, Caden Kappes, and Jackson Fliflet all collected three hits. In the semi-final game, Ethan Manock did a spectacular job keeping a very good hitting team off balance. Manock ended up striking out 12 in the game.
In the championship game, Gavin Schroeder and Hofman had two RBIs each in the game. Jayden King started on the mound and threw very well for the Wahpeton team. Caden Kappes came in to earn the save in the game.
Those were two very good teams that we faced on Sunday. It is always fun to play against good completion and watch the way we compete. Wahpeton improves to 9-1 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.