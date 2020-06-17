Wahpeton 15u wins Fargo Invitational Tournament

Caden Kappes helped the Wahpeton 15u team take home the weekend championship in Fargo, N.D. from the mound.   

The Wahpeton 15u team played in a 16-team tournament June 12-14 going 4-0 over the weekend to claim the championship.

In the tournament, Wahpeton defeated West Fargo 4-1, Detroit Lakes 15-2, Minnesota 15u Friederichs (Shakopee) 10-3, and in the championship game they defeated Minnesota 14u Miracle (Minneapolis all-stars) 8-6.

In the opener, Jayden King paced the way with three hits. In game two, Josiah Hofman, Caden Kappes, and Jackson Fliflet all collected three hits. In the semi-final game, Ethan Manock did a spectacular job keeping a very good hitting team off balance. Manock ended up striking out 12 in the game.

In the championship game, Gavin Schroeder and Hofman had two RBIs each in the game. Jayden King started on the mound and threw very well for the Wahpeton team. Caden Kappes came in to earn the save in the game.

Those were two very good teams that we faced on Sunday. It is always fun to play against good completion and watch the way we compete. Wahpeton improves to 9-1 on the season.

